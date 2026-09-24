WorldIPI LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Accelerates Toward 800 Million Views as 'We Outshine' Positions Her to Surpass One Billion in 2026

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / Global recording artist and former elite tennis competitor Eylsia Nicolas continues her unprecedented rise in 2026, rapidly approaching 800 million cumulative views with her empowerment anthem "We Outshine." This milestone places her firmly on a projected trajectory to exceed one billion views this year, establishing one of the strongest global audience expansions of any emerging artist in 2026.

"We Outshine" will open a live private event at the Outshine Film Festival on October 1st in Ft. Lauderdale, reinforcing the track's central themes of courage, visibility, and personal reclamation. Eylsia, who trained at Bollettieri's Tennis Academy and competed at Wimbledon and the US Open, has long embodied resilience. Her close friend and colleague Bobby Blair, who publicly came out after his professional tennis career, supported her through some of her darkest periods - moments she has openly acknowledged, including the scars that remain on her wrists.

On October 1st, she will stand beside Blair at his private celebration, where a tribute video featuring Bobby Blair and Billie Jean King, one of the festival's most influential supporters, will be shown.

"We Outshine" launched with exceptional velocity, earning over five million views in its first forty-eight hours and securing rotation on radio stations throughout Europe. Its message - courage, representation, and the quiet strength required to step forward - has resonated deeply with listeners, curators, and international media.

Hyperhub Magazine writes:

"Elysia provides a very compassionate and heartfelt single from the perspective of an outsider and is dedicated to anyone who has ever felt isolated, different, or afraid but still found the inner strength to step forward into the light. The track is layered with fragile instrumental textures that grow into a triumphant, atmospheric soundscape. The story celebrates the silent courage it takes to confront the shame and to take one's place in the world. Survival and self-acceptance are potent acts of resistance."

European radio has echoed this sentiment. Hits 1 Radio praised the single's emotional clarity and artistic depth, noting its progression "from shadow to light" and its balance of vulnerability and affirmation.

Eylsia extends her congratulations to Bobby Blair on his continued success and expresses deep appreciation to her global audience - radio programmers, curators, magazines, and fans - who have amplified her voice and helped "We Outshine" become a worldwide anthem of strength.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music is accelerating towards 800 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of U.S. and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-accelerates-toward-800-million-views-as-we-outshine-1226515