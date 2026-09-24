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PR Newswire
24.09.2026 05:54 Uhr
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China Donghai Crystal & Press-on Nails Overseas Industry Matchmaking Conference: Donghai, China, Brings Crystal and Handcrafted Press-On Nails to Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donghai County brought its crystal and handcrafted press-on nail industries to Milan on September 23 for a gathering of designers, businesses and cultural representatives. The event, held under the theme "Crystal Shines Across the World, Commerce Connects the Future," coincides with the 10th anniversary of Donghai's designation as a "World Capital of Crystal" by UNESCO. It offers the county's makers an opportunity to build relationships within the international fashion community and reach new markets.

Crystal has long been part of Donghai's identity; handcrafted press-on nails have become another distinctive local craft. Crystal trade exceeded 60.6 billion yuan in 2025. The county also produced more than 300 million pairs of press-on nails-over 70% of China's total-with annual sales of 15 billion yuan. Its products reached more than 30 countries and regions.

About 60 guests gathered for the opening, among them Geng Xiewi, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in Milan; Marco Griguolo, Metropolitan City of Milan Councillor for Infrastructure; Guo Mingzhou, Deputy Head of Donghai County; Stefano Di Marino, a China-Italy friendship ambassador; and representatives from the Italy-China Economic & Business Development Association (ASEIIC), the China Chamber of Commerce in Italy, fashion businesses, buyers, design schools and the media.

At the event, Jiangsu Donghai Crystal Industry Development Group Co., Ltd. introduced an initiative to bring international designers and other creative professionals together with Donghai's crystal and press-on nail makers. New crystal and press-on nail products created in collaboration with Italian designers were unveiled, bringing Chinese and Italian design influences together in pieces visitors could see firsthand.

Visitors could also explore an open exhibition of crystal pieces and press-on nails from Jiangsu Jingcheng Shangjia Press-On Nails Co., Ltd., Donghai Jingyun Fuli Culture Co., Ltd., Donghai Ji Ming Yang Culture Development Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Jingyiyi Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., and Lianyungang Yuenuo Beauty Co., Ltd.

With its crystal heritage and flourishing handcrafted press-on nail industry, Donghai brought two expressions of local creativity to Milan-and opened the door to new collaborations with the international fashion community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/donghai-china-brings-crystal-and-handcrafted-press-on-nails-to-milan-fashion-week-302888577.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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