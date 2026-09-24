Nikon Asia: NIKON ANNOUNCES THE Z5IIC FULL-FRAME MIRRORLESS CAMERA WITH NIKON Z MOUNT

Capture The Spark with intuitive shooting, full-frame quality and creator-friendly features

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Asia announced the Nikon Z5IIC, a full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera featuring Nikon's Z mount and designed to make high-quality photography and video more accessible through intuitive, automatic shooting modes.

The Z5IIC delivers the same level of performance as the Z5II (released in April 2025), which offers advanced shooting functions that support a wide variety of shooting scenes and situations, yet makes it easy for even first-time camera users to express themselves through images. The mode dial offers scene modes, a first for a Nikon full-frame mirrorless camera, that automatically optimises colour, brightness, and other imaging settings according to the scene selected. It also features a dedicated button that gives users instant access to Imaging Recipes[1] created by Nikon and leading creators, to easily capture impressive photos and video without concern for shooting settings.

The top of the camera features a smooth, streamlined design that slips easily in and out of a bag, helping users capture everyday moments without missing a shot. An ergonomically designed grip that fits comfortably in the hand, together with powerful image stabilisation, minimises the camera shake that results in blurring, while AI-powered autofocus (AF) makes it easy to capture crisp, clear photos and video.

In addition, the Z5IIC supports video recording in 4K UHD at up to 60 fps[2] and Full HD at up to 120 fps, providing greater flexibility for editing. The camera can also be used for live streaming simply by connecting it to PC via USB cable, and offers a range of video features, including a REC lamp that clearly shows when recording is in progress, and support for Nikon's proprietary N-Log, making it ideal for video creation.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.

[1] A variety of public recipes are available at: https://nikn.ly/imagingrecipes

[2] Image area will be cropped to [DX] format (APS-C size).

Z5IIC: Key features

1. User-friendly shooting with 15 scene modes for first-time mirrorless camera users

The Z5IIC is Nikon's first full-frame mirrorless camera to feature scene modes on the mode dial. The settings allow even first-time camera users to immediately enjoy taking pictures and recording videos. The camera supports 15 different scenes, from everyday subjects such as portraits, pets, and food to more challenging scenes such as night landscapes and twilight. By simply selecting the desired scene, the camera automatically adjusts more than six settings, including white balance and Picture Control. In addition, Imaging Recipes, image presets created by Nikon and leading creators, can be registered on the camera and quickly recalled using the dedicated button. This streamlines operation while shooting and allows users to easily capture photos and video that express the mood and feel they want, without post-processing.

2. AI-powered autofocus and vibration reduction for easier handheld shooting

The Nikon Z5IIC is designed to support users who prefer a more hands-off approach to photography. Nikon's proprietary AI-powered autofocus uses deep-learning technology to detect 10 subject types. In AUTO mode, the camera can also analyse and recognise subjects and scenes, automatically optimising settings including aperture, shutter speed, ISO sensitivity and autofocus.

For low-light shooting, focus acquisition is possible down to -10 EV, helping users focus in challenging environments such as concerts, dinner events and night street scenes.

For handheld shooting, the Z5IIC features 5-axis in-body Vibration Reduction (VR), providing up to 7.5 stops[3] of compensation effect. This helps reduce the effects of camera shake when capturing stills and video, including while users are on the move.

[3] At the centre of the frame. 6.0-stops at the peripheral areas of the frame. Based on CIPA 2024 Standard. Yaw/pitch/roll correction performance with the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S (telephoto end, NORMAL).

3. Portable design for travel and everyday photography

The Z5IIC features a smooth, streamlined design that slips easily in and out of a bag, making it ideal for everyday photography. The stable grip provides a secure and comfortable hold, helping users respond quickly when a photo opportunity appears.

The large 3.2-inch vari-angle monitor enables shooting from a variety of positions, from low angles to selfies. Just as on a smartphone, familiar touch controls such as double-tap, pinch in/out, and swipe can be used intuitively for playback as well as for focusing and shutter releases. A design with careful attention to dust- and drip-resistance, combined with a body that uses magnesium alloy in key areas for added rigidity, enables worry-free shooting outdoors.

The Z5IIC is also available in two colours, black and silver, allowing users to choose the one that best suits their preferences.

4. High-quality full-frame imaging with EXPEED 7

The Z5IIC is equipped with a backside-illumination CMOS sensor and the same EXPEED 7 image-processing engine found in Nikon's flagship model. When used with NIKKOR Z lenses, it delivers photos and video of a quality far superior to that possible with a smartphone. The camera beautifully reproduces everything from the subtle gradations of a sunset sky and natural bokeh to dark scenes such as night landscapes, while minimising noise and blur. What's more, the Z5IIC features the Film Grain function[4] introduced with the Nikon Zf (released in October 2023), making it easy to capture photos and video with a nostalgic film look.

[4] Use of the film grain function is subject to certain limitations during video recording.

5. Flexible video features for creators, vloggers and live streaming

The Nikon Z5IIC supports video recording at up to 4K UHD 60 fps and Full HD 120 fps, as well as slow-motion recording at 4× and 5× normal speed[5], giving users greater flexibility for creating short-form video content. A REC lamp and red frame indicator on the monitor display also make it easy to confirm when recording is in progress.

For content creators, Product Review Mode smoothly shifts focus to an item brought close to the camera, making it easier to record product reviews and demonstrations. The Z5IIC also supports UVC/UAC for webcam use via a direct USB connection to a PC.

For users looking to explore more advanced video production, the camera supports H.265 10-bit (MOV) and N-Log[6] recording, making it suitable for a range of uses from vlogging and short-form content creation to live streaming.

[5] When [Frame size/frame rate] in the video recording menu is set to [1920×1080; 30p] or [1920×1080; 25p], 4× slow-motion recording is possible. When [1920×1080; 24p] is selected, 5× slow-motion recording is possible.

[6] When [H.265 10-bit (MOV)] or [N-RAW 12-bit (NEV)] is selected for [Video file type] in the video recording menu.

6. Additional features

In a first for Nikon, [Fish] [7] has been added to the subject-detection options.

has been added to the subject-detection options. High-speed continuous shooting at up to approximately 14 fps enables users to capture decisive moments of fast-moving subjects.

The Pre-Release Capture function can be set to record up to one second before the shutter is released in High-Speed Frame Capture + [8] mode, which enables continuous shooting at up to 30 fps.

mode, which enables continuous shooting at up to 30 fps. A camera-simulation function that helps users learn about shooting settings through hands-on experience and learning content that provides photography tips categorised by theme have been added to SnapBridge [9] , which enables the automatic transfer of images to a smartphone.

, which enables the automatic transfer of images to a smartphone. Support for Nikon Imaging Cloud enables smooth post-shooting data management.

Recording of N-RAW[10] video to an SD memory card is also supported.

[7] Fish can be detected only when [Fish] is selected for subject detection.

[8] Fixed at JPEG [L] and NORMAL. Use of a recommended card is advised.

[9] SnapBridge must be updated to Ver. 2.14.

[10] There are restrictions on supported video formats. Use of Video Speed Class 90 (V90) SD memory cards is recommended.

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