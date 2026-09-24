Reconova Makes Its Debut at PTE Asia 2026, Accelerating the Global Expansion of Smart Aviation through Embodied Intelligence

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 23 to 24, Reconova (07656.HK) made its debut at PTE Asia 2026, the inaugural Asian edition of Passenger Terminal Expo, in Singapore. The company showcased a range of embodied AI products and solutions, including its baggage transfer robot and intelligent passenger processing solutions, demonstrating how embodied intelligence can enhance airport operations and productivity. The exhibits attracted strong interest from airport operators, industry experts, and aviation stakeholders from across Asia.

According to ACI data, airports across Asia and the Middle East are entering an unprecedented cycle of infrastructure investment, with approximately US$240 billion expected to be invested over the next decade in new airports, terminal expansion, and modernization. At the same time, demand for technologies such as AI and automation continues to grow.

Reconova has been deeply engaged in smart aviation for nearly a decade, with its solutions now deployed at more than one-third of China's civil airports. Building on years of technological development and large-scale project delivery experience, the company is systematically adapting its products and solutions to meet the evolving digitalization and automation needs of airports across Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

As a provider of productivity-focused commercial robotics, Reconova has developed a full-stack embodied intelligence technology architecture spanning visual perception, cognition, reasoning, and execution. Its technology stack is built on capabilities including vision foundation models, with visual agents serving as a core capability and embodied robots as a strategic extension.

The AntOne baggage transfer robot and related solutions showcased at PTE Asia 2026 demonstrate how this technology strategy is being applied to real-world airport operations.

Reconova's participation in PTE Asia 2026 marks another important step in its international expansion. Through an asset-light, deep-collaboration model, the company aims to bring its technologies and technical standards to global markets. Its international strategy initially focuses on leading airports in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, establishing reference projects before expanding to other major airports across these regions and further into Europe and the broader Asia-Pacific market.

Reconova's intelligent passenger processing solution is currently undergoing a proof of concept (PoC) at Tashkent International Airport in Uzbekistan, while the AntOne baggage transfer robot is being introduced to markets including Europe and Japan.

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