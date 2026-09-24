

From left: Skywise Head of Region APAC, Alessandro Luzi sealing the deal with TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Bernard Francis to position TransNusa into the digital forefront in the aviation industry in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Sept 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TransNusa, Indonesia's fast-growing Premium Service Carrier, today announced a landmark expansion of its digital collaboration with Skywise, a leading digital services company owned by Airbus.TransNusa signed a historic agreement with Skywise that will enable the airline to establish a unified, real-time data ecosystem that bridges flight and technical operations by adopting Skywise Core X2 and Skywise Fleet Performance+ (S.FP+)."This partnership represents a leap forward in our commitment to our passengers," said Datuk Bernard Francis, Group Chief Executive Officer of TransNusa."By becoming the first airline in Indonesia to adopt these advanced Skywise solutions, we are shifting from reactive reporting to real-time, predictive operations."For our passengers, this means exceptional on-time performance and reliability. For TransNusa, it ensures our fleet operates at maximum efficiency, paving the way for profitable, scalable growth across the region," Datuk Bernard explained.Meanwhile, Skywise Head of Region APAC, Alessandro Luzi said that this milestone marks the very first S.FP+ and Skywise Core X2 agreement in Indonesia.He explained that the fully integrated portfolio simplifies workflows, ensures total data consistency across the entire organization, and establishes a new benchmark for operational excellence in Indonesian aviation.He added that by upgrading from traditional, spreadsheet-based reporting to this advanced digital architecture, Datuk Bernard has positioned TransNusa at the forefront of regional aviation technology."This integration delivers clear, measurable benefits across two critical pillars, which is unmatched reliability for passengers and maximized asset efficiency for TransNusa," Alessandro Luzi concluded.*Elevating the Passenger Experience: Fewer Delays, Smoother JourneysFor TransNusa's passengers, this digital transformation translates directly into enhanced travel reliability, minimal disruptions, and smoother operations.Predictive Maintenance, Fewer Delays:By integrating real-time in-flight aircraft data with maintenance systems, the airline's Maintenance Control Centre gets instant visibility into fleet health. Technical anomalies are detected and resolved early, preventing the last-minute operational disruptions and cancellations that frustrate travellers.Unrivalled Fleet Reliability:The unified ecosystem ensures that TransNusa's aircraft spend less unscheduled time on the ground and more time in the air, delivering highly dependable, on-time performance for passengers across the region.A Fully Connected Flight Journey:The new tools seamlessly link with TransNusa's existing digital toolkit including N-Flight Planning (N-FP), Mission+ FLIGHT (electronic Flight Folder), and Mission+ MAPS (advanced charting) ensuring pilots, ground crews, and engineers are always aligned on a single source of data for every flight.Enhanced PerformanceFor TransNusa, this expansion represents a highly strategic optimization of its capital assets and operational expenditure.Maximizing Fleet Availability:By implementing advanced data tools that enable data-driven fleet management, TransNusa reduces costly Aircraft on Ground (AOG) instances, keeping aircraft operational and maximising daily flight hours. This directly accelerates revenue generation.Increased Operational Efficiencies and Scalability:By eliminating fragmented, siloed data and replacing it with automated workflows, TransNusa significantly increases its operational performances. The automated workflows will also allow TransNusa to strategically scale its fleet and route network.About TransNusaTransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. In February 2024, the airline rebranded itself to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered. TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022.In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta and Bali.On the international front, TransNusa flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perth, and Bangkok. The airline became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch aPremium Service Carrier business model. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website at www.transnusa.co.id, through any secure online travel agent, through authorized travel agents in Singapore and Indonesia.International Media Contact:Email: transnusamedia@alphaaccesspr.myWebsite: transnusa.co.idPassengers can purchase tickets directly from transnusa.co.id or any primary online travel agentSource: TransNusaCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.