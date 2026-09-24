Saudi: One Destination, Endless Ways to Explore

Saudi Tourism Authority and Wego launch a new campaign inspiring MENA traveller to discover more of Saudi

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and Wego, the number one travel app and largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), have partnered to launch a new destination campaign inviting travellers across the region to discover Saudi through its diverse destinations, rich culture and heritage, natural landscapes, entertainment and year-round experiences.

From the vibrant energy of Riyadh and the historic character of Jeddah to AlUla's ancient landscapes and the Red Sea coastline, Saudi brings together distinctly different destinations and experiences within a single journey. The campaign will showcase this diversity, inspiring travellers to discover more of Saudi and build journeys around their individual interests and travel styles.

Families can combine cultural attractions with entertainment and outdoor activities, while couples and leisure travellers can explore coastal escapes, dining, shopping and wellness. Travellers seeking adventure and discovery can experience archaeological sites, mountain landscapes, desert activities, diving and water experiences along the Red Sea, alongside local traditions and authentic Saudi hospitality.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Travellers across the MENA region are increasingly looking for destinations that give them the freedom to build a trip around their own interests. Saudi is particularly well positioned for this, bringing together culture, nature, entertainment, adventure, and leisure within one destination. Through our partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, we want to make that breadth easier to discover and inspire travellers to experience different sides of Saudi, whether they are returning to Saudi or planning their first visit."

Saudi's year-round calendar further expands the possibilities for regional travellers, with cultural festivals, live entertainment, sporting events and seasonal programmes bringing destinations to life throughout the year. During Saudi Winter, visitors can enjoy a diverse programme of events and outdoor experiences across destinations including Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, Diriyah and the Eastern Province, while Jeddah will welcome Gulf Cup 27 from 23 September to 6 October 2026, giving Gulf travellers another reason to experience the city beyond the stadiums.

Through the campaign, STA and Wego will reach travellers across MENA with destination-led editorial content, travel inspiration, and digital activations showcasing Saudi throughout the travel-planning journey. The collaboration will help travellers discover more of Saudi and turn that inspiration into their next Saudi journey.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

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