Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area (GLA), has signed a lease agreement with Hippocampus GmbH for approximately 16,700 sqm at CTPark Solingen. The third-party logistics (3PL) specialist is leasing approximately 16,200 sqm of warehouse space and 500 sqm of offices at the park.

Hippocampus will use the facility as a central hub for warehousing and logistics activities. The new location will enable the company to consolidate its existing operations and expand its warehouse capacity, supporting the continued growth and optimisation of its network.

"With Hippocampus, we have secured a tenant whose operational requirements are an excellent fit for CTPark Solingen. For logistics providers specialising in warehousing and distribution, high-performance facilities and strong regional and national transport links are critical. Hippocampus' decision to consolidate and expand its existing operations at CTPark Solingen underlines the quality and flexibility of the space available," explains Sandra Kraus, Leasing Director at CTP in Germany.

CTPark Solingen is located in the northern part of Solingen, within one of Germany's most densely populated and economically significant urban regions, close to Düsseldorf, Wuppertal, and Cologne. The nearby A3 and A46 motorways provide direct access to the national motorway network, while the B224 and B229 federal roads facilitate efficient regional distribution. Solingen city centre is approximately three kilometres away and the main railway station around nine kilometres away, with convenient public transport connections within walking distance of the park.

Built in the 1990s, CTPark Solingen comprises approximately 26,400 sqm of leasable space on a site of around 41,000 sqm. The flexible warehouse units are suitable for storage, distribution, and light production activities.

Due to the site's topography, the warehouse complex extends across two levels, offering a range of space configurations and operational flexibility. Facilities include loading docks with dock levellers, a pallet conveyor connecting the two warehouse levels, and ample parking for cars and trucks.

This latest leasing deal comes as CTP experiences a sharp rise in leasing activity across its German portfolio. CTP leased more than 200,000 sqm in Germany in the first eight months of 2026, an increase of 166% year-on-year and a record for the period.

Recent transactions include a 16,500 sqm lease with a cruise ship builder at CTPark Rostock and a 9,300 sqm expansion for logistics operator Heinrich Hoppe GmbH at CTPark Bremen.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.8 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as of 30 June 2026. The company's ready-built factories and warehouses, together with its custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. CTP builds long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating 65% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable development. CTP holds Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable).

For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260923603495/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk