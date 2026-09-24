Martin brings more than 20 years of medical device leadership experience spanning catheter-based technologies, company building, and commercialization

Appointment positions Julier for its next phase as the company advances development of its differentiated expandable endovascular catheter platform

Julier Medical, a medical device company developing a next-generation expandable endovascular catheter platform, today announced the appointment of Will Martin as President and Chief Executive Officer to lead the company through its next phase of development and growth.

Martin brings more than 20 years of experience in the medical device industry with extensive senior leadership experience in the development of catheter-based technologies and the commercialization of emerging medical technologies. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of IRRAS, a neurosurgical company focused on the treatment of hemorrhagic stroke that was acquired by ClearPoint Neuro. He previously served as General Manager of the Peripheral Vascular business at Philips and held senior commercial leadership positions at AtheroMed, Hotspur Technologies, and AccessClosure, each of which was subsequently acquired by a leading strategic medical device company.

Throughout his career, Martin has helped build and commercialize innovative interventional technologies, develop U.S. and international organizations, and guide emerging medical device companies through key stages of development, commercialization, financing and strategic growth.

"Will brings deep expertise in bringing innovative interventional technologies to market, and that experience will be critical as Julier scales both the technology and the organization," noted Mano Iyer, Partner at Sofinnova Partners.

Julier is developing a proprietary expandable catheter platform designed to address longstanding challenges associated with vascular access, navigation, support and therapeutic delivery. The technology is designed to combine a reduced profile during navigation with the ability to expand after reaching the desired location to provide therapeutic treatment, creating the potential for a more versatile endovascular working platform.

"I am excited to join Julier and lead the company through this next stage," said Martin. "Julier is taking a differentiated approach to innovating vascular care and addressing long-standing catheter delivery challenges, and I believe the expandable nature of the technology creates the potential for a platform that provide wide-reaching impact for both patients and physicians."

About Julier Medical

Julier Medical is a privately held medical device company developing a next-generation expandable endovascular catheter platform. The company's proprietary technology is designed to address key limitations associated with vascular access, navigation, support and therapeutic delivery by combining a reduced navigation profile with the ability to expand at the desired treatment location.

Julier Medical was created through Sofinnova MD Start, Sofinnova Partners' medical device accelerator.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with over 50 years of experience backing more than 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit SofinnovaPartners.com.

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Contacts:

Media

Julier Medical

Will Martin

info@juliermedical.com