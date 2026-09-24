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AP

WKN: A2H81X | ISIN: SE0010573113 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ZA
Frankfurt
24.09.26 | 08:01
0,047 Euro
+1,52 % +0,001
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Pharma
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ASCELIA PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ASCELIA PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Ascelia Pharma Announces Publication of Orviglance Clinical Study in Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Ascelia Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ACE), a biotech company focused on improving the lives of people living with rare cancer conditions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article related to Orviglance in the Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (JMRI), one of the leading peer-reviewed journals in the field of magnetic resonance imaging.

The article, titled "Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of a Single Oral Dose of Ascelia-Manganese-Based MRI Contrast Agent (ACE-MBCA) in Adult Subjects With and Without Hepatic Impairment", adds to the peer-reviewed scientific literature supporting Orviglance and its clinical development. The publication includes contributions from internationally recognized experts from leading academic and clinical institutions.

"We are pleased to see these data published in a leading scientific journal. This peer-reviewed publication adds to the growing body of evidence supporting Orviglance and reinforces its differentiated profile as a novel manganese-based contrast-agents for liver imaging," said Magnus Corfitzen, CEO of Ascelia Pharma.

Contact

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO
Email: moc@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 118

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Attachments

Ascelia Pharma announces publication of Orviglance clinical study in Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ascelia-pharma-announces-publication-of-orviglance-clinical-study-in-1226539

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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