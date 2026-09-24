The United States crossed 100 GWp-dc of cumulative solar PV module production during the second quarter of 2026, the subject of my recent article on pv magazine. But how much did the United States spend on solar PV manufacturing capital expenditure (capex) to achieve this milestone? Background research by the author - undertaken on the build up to the Solar Manufacturing USA 2026 conference in Austin Texas on 22-23 September 2026 - places this at about $21 billion of U.S. solar manufacturing capex. This covers a period of more than 50 years, going back to the commercial origins of U.S. solar PV ...

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