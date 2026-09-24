From ESS News IESO, the grid and wholesale electricity market operator in the Canadian province of Ontario, is taking qualification requests for its November capacity auction, the short-term market where batteries compete with generators, imports, and demand response for six-month availability obligations. Participants have until Sept. 25 to submit capacity qualification requests for resources they plan to offer, the grid operator said. It will then set a qualified capacity value and auction deposit for each resource, and those meeting the deposit requirements can bid in November up to their qualified ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...