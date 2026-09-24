A research team in India has compared the performance of bifacial and monofacial solar PV modules under varying albedo and climatic conditions across the country and has found that ground albedo has a strong and systematic influence. The researchers simulated the systems across five representative Indian climate zones: hot-dry, warm-humid, composite, temperate, and cold. "Our study goes beyond conventional energy-yield comparisons by establishing the relationship between surface albedo and bifacial gain and by integrating technical, environmental, and economic indicators," corresponding author ...

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