A water treatment plant in South Australia (SA) has employed a containerised off-grid power system installed by SA renewable energy systems company MyEnergy Engineering, in an area with no grid connection that ensures energy needs are met, and essential water movement and filtration processes run continuously. The system includes 99.6 kW of Jinko Solar panels, three Victron Quattro 48/15000 inverter/chargers, and a 96 kWh Pylontech battery. Key components include six Victron SmartSolar MPPT RS450/200-TR, two Fronius Symo 20.03, a Victron Cerbo GX and Clenergy ground mounting system. The off-grid ...

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