QYSEA Technology: QYSEA Signs Strategic MOU with Aramco and Advances Local Underwater Capabilities in Saudi Arabia

DHAHRAN and AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across two consecutive days in Saudi Arabia, QYSEA signed a strategic cooperation MOU with Aramco and hosted its inaugural QYSEA Saudi Maritime Technology Partner Forum 2026, marking a new stage in the company's commitment to advancing underwater intelligence and strengthening local service capabilities in the Kingdom.

On July 14, QYSEA signed the MOU with Aramco's Green Energy & Environmental Policy Department during the Sustainability Technology Partnership MOU Signing Ceremony. Focused on underwater intelligence for marine biodiversity and habitat monitoring, the collaboration will explore how underwater robotics, AI-enabled inspection, and digital marine workflows can support environmental protection, sustainable maritime operations, and Saudi Arabia's long-term industrial transformation in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

"Saudi Arabia is a strategic market for QYSEA, where priorities across energy, maritime infrastructure, and environmental protection are advancing together," said Belinda Zhang, CEO of QYSEA Technology. "The MOU with Aramco establishes a framework for applying underwater intelligence to marine biodiversity and habitat monitoring. Long-term adoption will depend on both advanced technology and strong local service capabilities, and the forum enables us to work directly with Saudi partners to build those capabilities for practical deployment."

The following day, QYSEA welcomed representatives from Aramco, local partners, service providers, and industry stakeholders to its Saudi Maritime Technology Partner Forum in Al Khobar. Discussions focused on the future of intelligent underwater operations across offshore energy, marine infrastructure, ports, coastal assets, and environmental monitoring.

During the forum, QYSEA presented its latest industrial underwater AI solutions, including mission-ready ROV platforms, navigation and positioning technologies, AI-enabled inspection workflows, and integrated data capabilities. Live demonstrations of the X1 and E-MASTER NAVI showed how rapidly deployable robotic systems can improve inspection repeatability, standardize data collection, reduce diver exposure, increase field efficiency, and support faster decision-making.

QYSEA also outlined its approach to local capability development through technical training, product support, joint market development, and collaboration with local Saudi partners and service providers. By strengthening technical expertise and field readiness, the company aims to support professional and trusted service delivery across marine inspection, offshore energy, industrial infrastructure, and environmental monitoring.

QYSEA will continue working with Saudi partners to turn intelligent underwater technologies into practical solutions for safer, smarter, and more sustainable operations across the Kingdom.

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