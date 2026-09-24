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PR Newswire
24.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
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ChainUp Brings The Institutional Ark to TOKEN2049 Singapore, Focusing on Digital Asset Infrastructure and High-Value Deal Flow

ChainUp announces the return of its flagship pre-TOKEN2049 event, focusing on institutional infrastructure, enterprise scale, and direct dealmaking.

  • ChainUp's exclusive pre-TOKEN2049 event, The Institutional Ark, returns on October 6, 2026, at Monti at 1-Pavilion for C-suite leaders, capital allocators, and fintech builders.
  • Backed by award-winning event execution recognized at the Marketing Events Awards, the evening provides a closed-door, high-signal setting away from conference hall noise.
  • Designed for direct commercial outcomes, the gathering connects institutional peers over drinks, canapés, and panoramic Marina Bay views.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As institutional crypto shifts from hype to execution, ChainUp's exclusive pre-TOKEN2049 gathering, The Institutional Ark, returns on October 6, 2026, at Monti at 1-Pavilion.

Bypassing public panels for a closed-door, high-signal setting, this invite-only evening brings together a handpicked room of senior executives, capital allocators, and infrastructure builders for real deal flow, drinks, canapés, and panoramic Marina Bay views.

Addressing the Digital Asset Infrastructure Gap

Amid surging demand for compliant, scalable digital asset architecture, ChainUp highlights its core enterprise blockchain solutions:

  • Scalable Trading Infrastructure: High-performance matching engines and unified liquidity management for high-throughput institutional trading.
  • Institutional Custody: Advanced Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Hardware Security Module (HSM) frameworks to secure large-scale asset management.
  • Automated Compliance Suites: Real-time KYC and AML transaction monitoring built for tightening global crypto regulations.
  • Real-World Asset Tokenization Architecture: Secure enterprise platforms facilitating the full lifecycle of real-world asset tokenization.

The Institutional Ark (Pre-TOKEN2049 Executive Networking Party)

  • Date/Time: October 6, 2026 | 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM SGT
  • Venue: Monti at 1-Pavilion, Marina Bay Waterfront, Singapore
  • Registration Link:https://luma.com/xn1chytf

Strategic Partnership Opportunities

Limited partnership slots are open for brands looking to connect with global infrastructure buyers and capital allocators. To request the partnership deck or press credentials, contact marketing@chainup.com.

About ChainUp

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp is the industry's sole comprehensive provider of compliant digital asset SaaS infrastructure. Serving 700+ enterprise clients globally, ChainUp provides SOC 2-certified turnkey and white-label software for crypto exchanges, stablecoin payment systems, tokenization exchanges, prediction markets, and institutional MPC custody. Learn more at www.chainup.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chainup-brings-the-institutional-ark-to-token2049-singapore-focusing-on-digital-asset-infrastructure-and-high-value-deal-flow-302888751.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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