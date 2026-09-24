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PR Newswire
24.09.2026 09:12 Uhr
139 Leser
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Turnitin's Trust Center brings transparency to AI product design and data use

New resource outlines how Turnitin does-and does not-use data to improve its tools

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Turnitin released a Trust Center on its website, a one-stop resource for institutions, educators, and students curious about how Turnitin approaches AI within its products and protects customer and student data.

"AI and data privacy questions are top of mind for everyone, both in our personal lives and in an educational context," said Chris Caren, CEO of Turnitin. "Every day our team lives and breathes our mission to promote authentic learning. In this AI in education era, protecting learning has higher stakes and with that, we are committed to being transparent about how we design AI products, how we use data, and how we secure data. For nearly 30 years, we have taken seriously the responsibility that comes with protecting our customers' data, and we will continue to earn that trust as we navigate the new questions AI poses to data and privacy."

Turnitin's Trust Center covers Turnitin's AI principles, AI definitions, how AI is used in Turnitin products, what customers can control, and the full privacy policy. Learn more by visiting the Trust Center.

Press Contact:
press@turnitin.com

About Turnitin

Turnitin stands with educators and institutions as champions of learning integrity who understand the enduring value of education in a rapidly changing world. As a global company with more than 16,000 customers in 185 countries and territories and more than 25 years of experience working closely with educators, Turnitin designs every product it builds to address timely needs in today's learning settings. From integrity solutions offering transparency in the writing process to delivering secure high-stakes and course assessments, Turnitin provides educators and researchers with the tools they need to navigate responsible use of AI in education and the learning experience. Learn more at turnitin.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turnitins-trust-center-brings-transparency-to-ai-product-design-and-data-use-302888517.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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