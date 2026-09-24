XDI - The Cross Dependency Initiative: XDI and Veridion unlock a new era of company climate risk analysis

Partnership connects continuous company intelligence with engineering-based climate risk models to reveal where and how physical risk affects companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched during Climate Week NYC, a partnership between XDI (Cross Dependency Initiative) and Veridion will expand company-level physical climate risk analysis.

It combines XDI's asset-level climate and engineering analysis with Veridion's intelligence on where companies operate and what happens at each site.

XDI's Multiple Company Intelligence (MCI) assesses physical climate risk across more than 40,000 companies and subsidiaries, including when clients lack complete asset-location data. Veridion holds information on approximately 600 million companies and more than two billion buildings. Its data could expand MCI's coverage and connect operating sites to corporate groups, with detail on each site's activity, scale, status and data confidence.

Dr Karl Mallon, CEO of XDI, said: "XDI has long been able to discover company assets and apply detailed physical climate risk analysis across entire portfolios. Veridion brings extraordinary richness to that foundation. Understanding what happens at each site, its role in the business and the confidence behind that information lets us ask far more sophisticated questions about risk and resilience."

Florin Tufan, CEO of Veridion, said: "An address is an essential starting point, and we have more than two billion buildings mapped. But to understand the risk and resilience a company actually carries; you also need to know what happens there and how critical that operation is to the wider business. We connect sites to the companies behind them and add the operational detail analysts need. Combined with XDI's climate and engineering models, that gives us the potential to assess company risk at a scale and level of detail that was previously out of reach."

The partnership is already being applied in a collaboration with Morningstar Sustainalytics to further develop its physical climate risk product for asset managers and asset owners. The goal is to translate asset-level climate hazard exposure into financially relevant insights for investment decisions.

The combined approach supports analysis of direct damage and disruption, selected indirect risks, and company resilience across sites and portfolios.

Veridion is hosting an in-person event during Climate Week NYC. Register to attend.

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