Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 24-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 24/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT CORPORATION 4.200% Notes due 24/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR1,000 each) debt-like XS3511196XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 24/09/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives XS3499787XXX -- Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 2.10% Notes due 25/09/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3512888XXX -- securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Floating Rate Senior Notes due 23/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3515121XXX -- GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 444254 EQS News ID: 2404202 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2404202&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)