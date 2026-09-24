Germany's AEG has presented an AC-coupled, low-voltage storage system for residential applications. The system was developed by Dutch companies BM Energy and Apex Power Supplies, with a focus on the requirements of the Dutch residential market. BM Energy is an importer, distributor and wholesaler of renewable-energy products for the residential and commercial sectors, while Apex Power Supplies is a Poeldijk-based distributor specializing in residential batteries and energy storage systems for installers and energy professionals. "The Solarcube Pro is an extension of the existing AEG Solarcube ...

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