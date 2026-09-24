Integrated platform will connect investment and stewardship decisions through trusted data, AI analytics, and technology

Glass Lewis and Clarity AI today announced their combination, merging Clarity AI's advanced technology, deep sustainability data, AI analytics, and strong European market presence with Glass Lewis' global expertise across corporate governance, proxy voting and investment stewardship.

The strategic combination significantly expands the firms' ability to serve European institutional investors and companies through enhanced local market expertise, broader sustainability capabilities and faster product development that addresses Europe's evolving regulatory and stewardship requirements.

The integrated platform fills a solutions gap as institutional investors increasingly seek to bring together investment analysis, sustainability, governance, engagement and voting rather than manage them through separate systems, datasets and workflows. At the same time, companies are continuously seeking a better understanding of how their institutional shareholders view their governance and sustainability practices.

"This union brings together two highly complementary sets of capabilities to support clients across the full decision-making ecosystem, from portfolio construction and monitoring to research, engagement, voting and reporting," said Bob Mann, Chief Executive Officer of Glass Lewis. "All of our clients will benefit from accelerated AI-enabled product development and deeper data-driven insights, while we are particularly excited to expand the range of products and services built specifically around our European clients."

Founded in 2003, Glass Lewis is one of the world's most established providers of corporate governance insights and stewardship solutions, while Clarity AI, founded in 2017, has emerged as a leading technology and AI platform for global financial institutions, with particularly strong roots and capabilities in Europe and moving toward authorisation under the EU's ESG Ratings Regulation.

"Glass Lewis brings outstanding depth in governance and stewardship, including key members of the former Sustainalytics team who helped build one of the most respected sustainability research franchises in the world," said Rebeca Minguela, Founder and CEO of Clarity AI. "Combined with Clarity AI's technology, AI capabilities, comprehensive sustainability data and sophisticated analytics, this creates a differentiated, integrated platform with deep decision-relevant data and unparalleled expertise."

"The fact that we are designating Madrid our global centre of excellence for sustainability, data and AI innovation speaks volumes about the strategic importance of the European market and our commitment to it," emphasised Mann.

Europe remains the global centre of sustainable investing, representing more than 80% of worldwide sustainable fund assets and continuing to attract positive net inflows in 2026. Having recently opened a new office in Amsterdam, the combined workforce of more than 900 professionals now spans 20 offices worldwide.

The transaction closed on September 23, 2026. No financial details are being disclosed.

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About Glass Lewis

Founded in 2003, Glass Lewis is a leading global provider of independent, intelligence-focused corporate governance, stewardship, and proxy voting solutions. The firm serves more than 1,300 investment managers and pension funds globally, who use its high-quality corporate governance research and proxy voting software to carry out their fiduciary duties. Glass Lewis also helps companies understand corporate governance best practices and how investors view them. Headquartered in San Francisco, Glass Lewis has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

For more information, please visit www.glasslewis.com.

About Clarity AI

Clarity AI is an AI-native platform that brings impact and risk into decision-making across capital markets, companies, governments, and consumers. We transform complex extra-financial data into decision-grade intelligence that supports capital allocation, regulatory compliance, risk management, and long-term strategy. Our clients rely on Clarity AI to gain comprehensive visibility across the universe they operate in, with insights that are transparent, auditable, and ready for public disclosure. Through proprietary global datasets, research-backed methodologies, and AI, Clarity AI delivers scalable solutions designed for high-stakes decisions.

For more information, please visit clarity.ai.

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Contacts:

Glass Lewis Contact:

Sarah Cohn

+1 646 234 7287

scohn@glasslewis.com

Clarity AI Contact:

Asun Infante

asun.infante@clarity.ai