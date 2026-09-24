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PR Newswire
24.09.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Method Grid appoints Brett King as Managing Director

BATH, England, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Grid has appointed Brett King as Managing Director, supporting the next stage of the company's growth in the UK and internationally.

Brett brings more than 20 years of experience across construction, operational improvement and technology, with a career spanning senior roles at major construction organisations including Mace, Multiplex and ISG.

Most recently, Brett spent two years at Procore Technologies, working with construction businesses across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the US to explore how technology can support better, more consistent project delivery.

His combination of construction, transformation and technology experience closely aligns with Method Grid's focus on helping organisations turn complex processes, standards and knowledge into clear, repeatable digital playbooks.

Having worked within major construction businesses, Brett brings first-hand experience of the challenges involved in translating organisational strategy into consistent delivery across complex projects and teams, as well as the role technology can play in enabling change at scale.

As Managing Director, Brett will work closely with Method Grid's leadership team, customers and partners to support the continued development and growth of the business, building on Method Grid's work with organisations across infrastructure, construction, energy and professional services.

Brett's first day with Method Grid will see him join the team alongside National Grid, reflecting the company's continued focus on working closely with customers to improve how complex projects and processes are delivered.

Pip Morpeth, CEO of Method Grid, said:

"I'm delighted that Brett has joined Method Grid. He was one of the first clients I met after joining the company, and his passion for operational excellence and the platform was clear from the outset. His appointment feels like a perfect full-circle moment.

The timing is ideal. Brett will help us lead the emerging de facto solution for ways of working in capital project delivery. His industry experience, understanding of operational excellence and focus on helping clients close the gap between strategy and operational reality make him the perfect person for the role.

Thank you to everyone for your messages of support. This is a proud moment for Method Grid and the wider sector."

https://methodgrid.com/

Contact
Tom McFadyen
tom.mcfadyen@methodgrid.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/method-grid-appoints-brett-king-as-managing-director-302888844.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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