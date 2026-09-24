Cashera Unifies UK and US Operations as It Builds a Global Technology Platform for Small Business Funding

Miami-headquartered company brings its British and American operations under one brand and one proprietary platform, with UK funding expanding to £500,000 and instant decisioning planned for 2027, following 1,000% application volume growth in its US Instant product.

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashera today announced its arrival as a unified global funder serving small businesses, e-commerce sellers and established businesses across the United Kingdom and the United States, consolidating operations previously conducted as Cashera Capital in the US and Cashera in the UK under a single brand, a single leadership team and a shared technology strategy. The company also launched its new corporate site at Cashera.com.

In the United Kingdom, Cashera's Growth product currently provides unsecured business loans from £5,000 to £300,000 to established companies, with plans in the near term to expand to £500,000 per deal. The consolidation follows a period of rapid growth in the company's US business, where Cashera Instant application volume has grown by 1,000% since January 2026.

The name is new. The team is not. Cashera's executives have worked together for over a decade in small business finance. In the past eighteen months alone, that same group stood up the company's United Kingdom operation while building the proprietary systems and automated underwriting behind Cashera Instant in the United States.

"We are building Cashera as a technology company first," said Mark Allayev, Founder and CEO of Cashera. "We have invested heavily in our technology team and proprietary infrastructure with one goal: to make access to capital faster, simpler and ultimately seamless and instant. Cashera Instant is already live in the US, and in 2027 we plan to bring that technology and instant decisioning experience into the UK. At the same time, we are developing Cashera Flow to provide instant approval for flexible lines of capital, together with a mobile experience that makes accessing and managing capital as seamless as possible. Bringing everything under one brand gives us the platform to continue building financial products around how businesses actually operate today."

One technology platform, two markets

Cashera's platform is built around Apolo, its proprietary underwriting and decisioning engine. Apolo spans the infrastructure behind Cashera's products, from data analysis and risk assessment through to approval. Today, it powers the automated decisioning behind Cashera Instant in the United States.

At the core of Apolo is Cashera's own scoring model, which evaluates transaction-level data together with multiple additional data points through internally developed algorithms and machine-learning models. Rather than relying primarily on traditional credit history, Apolo is designed to build a more current and dynamic view of an applicant's financial activity, cash flow and overall profile, helping Cashera make faster and more consistent funding decisions.

The platform is designed to become increasingly automated as Cashera expands its products, allowing applications to move from data analysis and scoring through decisioning and approval with significantly less manual intervention.

Products across both markets

Cashera's Growth product serves established companies across retail, hospitality, motor trade, beauty, e-commerce and healthcare, supported by a dedicated London team.

In 2027, Cashera plans to bring the automated technology behind Cashera Instant into the UK. The UK Instant product is expected to provide funding of up to £10,000 through a fast, automated application and decisioning process, with plans to expand access to up to £20,000 for returning customers.

In the United States, Cashera Instant provides cash flow financing to independent contractors and micro-business operators. The application takes approximately five minutes, and decisions are returned in minutes, around the clock.

Growth through partners

Cashera distributes its products almost entirely through referral partners rather than a direct sales force, an approach that has driven the growth of Cashera Instant in the United States.

In the UK, introducers receive case-level visibility covering application status, queries and offer history, together with a named contact rather than a support queue.

"Cashera delivers where others cannot, and we put brokers and their customers first," said Stephen Yearwood, Head of Business Development at Cashera. "In a short space of time, we have become a trusted partner to brokers and SMEs because the team understands what matters to them. With the technology, infrastructure and experience we have built across both markets, I am confident about where this goes."

Building the next generation of Cashera products

Cashera also confirmed that Cashera Flow, a product offering a flexible line of capital, is in development for a 2027 launch in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

Cashera Flow is being designed around Cashera's proprietary platform, powered by Apolo, to provide instant approval for flexible lines of capital, extending automated decisioning beyond individual funding transactions into an ongoing capital product.

As part of the Flow launch, Cashera is developing dedicated iOS and Android applications designed to provide a seamless user experience for customers accessing and managing their lines of capital.

Together with the planned expansion of Cashera Instant into the UK, the company's 2027 roadmap is designed to extend Cashera's proprietary scoring, machine learning and automated decisioning capability across a broader range of financial products and customer needs.

Expanding the team

Cashera's engineering is led by Chief Technology Officer Apolo Doca, who oversees the company's platform and the continued development of its proprietary decisioning infrastructure.

Cashera also recently appointed Aravind Muralidharan as Head of Risk. He brings experience from Kabbage, American Express and Zip, a global buy-now-pay-later provider. His background will support the continued development and refinement of Cashera's credit models, risk strategy and automated decisioning capabilities as the company expands its products across the US and UK.



Cashera also appointed Roman Sukharenko as Head of Marketing for both markets. He brings 16 years of experience and a background working with Fortune 500 brands internationally.

Leadership

Cashera is led by Founder and CEO Mark Allayev, Chief Operating Officer Paul Vega, Chief Financial Officer Matt Schulman and Chief Technology Officer Apolo Doca.

The company's risk function is led by Head of Risk Aravind Muralidharan, with Jack Regan serving as Head of Credit.

United Kingdom commercial operations are led by Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Crinall and Head of Business Development Stephen Yearwood.

Cashera is headquartered in Miami, with United Kingdom operations in London.

Work With Cashera in the UK

Cashera is accepting applications from established UK businesses and is welcoming new broker and introducer partners.

Brokers and introducers can register at Cashera.com/partners or contact Stephen@cashera.co.uk.

About Cashera

Cashera is a technology company and funder serving small businesses, e-commerce sellers and established businesses in the United Kingdom and the United States.

In the UK, Cashera's Growth product currently provides unsecured business loans from £5,000 to £300,000 to established companies, with plans to increase its maximum deal size to £500,000 in the near term.

In 2027, Cashera plans to launch Cashera Instant in the UK and Cashera Flow in both the UK and US. Flow is being developed to provide instant approval for flexible lines of capital, supported by dedicated iOS and Android applications designed to provide a seamless customer experience.

Cashera is headquartered in Miami, with UK operations in London. Learn more at Cashera.com.

Media and Partner Contact

Stephen Yearwood

Head of Business Development

Cashera

Stephen@cashera.co.uk

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