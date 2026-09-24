Verneek Launches European Expansion

The U.S.-based AI-native leader is expanding in Europe to serve a growing regional customer base of retailers and consumer brands.

LUXEMBOURG and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verneek, the deep-tech enterprise AI company, today announced the expansion of its European operations and plans to establish its first European office in Luxembourg. Subject to final agreements, Luxembourg would serve as its regional base and launchpad as Verneek deepens its work with global retailers, luxury houses, and consumer brands.

The expansion will bring Verneek closer to leading retail, fashion, and luxury companies operating across diverse markets, languages, channels, and consumer expectations. Verneek selected Luxembourg as its preferred European launch point for its central location, multilingual business and technology community, connectivity to major markets, and active role in shaping and implementing EU-wide policies and solutions.

"Retail and wholesale together are Europe's largest private-sector employer. Companies across the sector face mounting operational headwinds - the kinds of challenges our AI-native operating platform is designed to address. We are excited to support our European retail partners more closely as we work to establish our first European office," said Dr. Nasrin Mostafazadeh, co-founder and CEO of Verneek. "This expansion gives Verneek a strong foundation for global growth and advances our mission to help Europe's consumer enterprises grow their top line, optimize their bottom line, and delight shoppers, as we have done for years in the U.S."

Built by AI scientists and trusted by Fortune 500 consumer enterprises, Verneek's AI-native platform creates a centralized intelligence layer connecting the front and back office. It unifies fragmented data and institutional knowledge across merchandising, planning, store operations, clienteling, e-commerce, and executive decision-making.

Verneek will also draw on investors and board members with extensive European and global leadership experience, including Philippe Schaus, former president and global CEO of Moët Hennessy and global chairman and CEO of DFS Group, now a director of Exemplar Luxury Group; and Nils Smedegaard Andersen, chair of ASML's Supervisory Board and former group chief executive of A.P. Møller-Mærsk and chair of Unilever.

"Luxembourg is pleased to support Verneek's European expansion," said Luc Decker, Consul General of Luxembourg in New York. "Verneek's intention to establish its first European office in Luxembourg represents an opportunity to build local expertise and help European businesses put artificial intelligence to practical use. We look forward to supporting Verneek's founders as they work to establish the company's presence in Europe."

The expansion coincides with Verneek's fifth anniversary and next phase of growth. Its technology now supports tens of millions of consumers and several hundred thousand employees, helping consumer enterprises increase productivity, accelerate decision-making, and create deeply personalized customer experiences.

About Verneek

Founded in 2021, Verneek is an enterprise AI company that delivers the consumer industry's first AI-Native operating platform. Built on more than two decades of scientific progress in AI, the platform autonomously transforms enterprise data into vertically integrated business workflows, breaking down silos and enabling unified operations. Through fostering close partnerships, Verneek helps consumer enterprises deploy AI-Native solutions across business functions - from supply chain, merchandise planning, marketing, store operations, and customer care to e-commerce use cases like search and discovery. Trusted by leading global enterprises, Verneek is committed to transforming the consumer industry by building the most helpful AI for augmenting intelligence and enhancing experiences for employees and consumers. Verneek is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit https://www.verneek.com.

Media Contact: press@verneek.com

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