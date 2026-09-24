The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Al-Ghunaim Celebrate 130-Café Milestone in Kuwait

A 20-year partnership built on people, customer loyalty and a shared commitment to exceptional café experiences.

KUWAIT CITY, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) and Al-Ghunaim Trading Co. celebrate the opening of the brand's 130th café in Kuwait, marking more than 20 years of partnership and a remarkable scale of growth in a market of approximately five million people. Today, the Kuwait business is supported by more than 1,135 employees across its cafés, operations and support functions, reflecting the significant footprint Al-Ghunaim Trading Co. has built in the market.

Since opening its first The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf café in Salmiya on 16 December 2004, Al-Ghunaim Trading Co. has built CBTL into one of Kuwait's leading premium café brands. What began as a single café has grown into a network embedded in communities across the country, built on a commitment to serving simply the best coffee and tea and creating meaningful everyday experiences for customers.

Mr. Abdulghani Al-Ghunaim, Chairman of Al-Ghunaim Trading Co., has been central to this journey. His vision and leadership have guided the business through rapid expansion, changing consumer preferences, the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing regional uncertainty, while maintaining a strong focus on customer experience.

"Reaching this milestone is a meaningful achievement for Al-Ghunaim Trading Co., but more importantly, it represents the trust our customers have placed in us and the dedication of the people who have built this business over more than two decades. We are proud of what we have achieved together with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and grateful to everyone who has contributed to this journey. We look forward to building on this strong foundation and continuing to serve our customers and communities across Kuwait."

- Mr. Mishary Al-Ghunaim, Chief Executive Officer, Al-Ghunaim Trading Co.

"Our partnership with Al-Ghunaim Trading Co. reflects a shared commitment to our customers, the brand and sustainable growth. We are proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to continuing our journey together."

- Ken Lingan, Chief Executive Officer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

At the heart of this achievement are the people who represent the brand every day, from baristas and café managers to operations, supply chain and support teams. In the cafés, warm and welcoming teams help make each customer's day a little better. Their shared commitment to quality, service and operational excellence has enabled Al-Ghunaim Trading Co. to grow the business while preserving the café experience customers have come to expect from CBTL. Beyond coffee and tea, the cafés provide spaces for customers to pause, create and connect - becoming part of the everyday moments that matter.

The strength of that customer connection has also been recognised. In 2025, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Kuwait received the "First Café Award 2025" and was named among the "Top 10 Brands 2025" by Service Hero Kuwait, an independent customer satisfaction index evaluating more than 900 brands across 18 industries. The recognition marked the third consecutive year CBTL Kuwait was ranked among the country's top-performing brands.

Beyond its cafés, Al-Ghunaim Trading Co. continues to contribute to the communities it serves through employment opportunities and social initiatives. In 2026, the company reaffirmed this commitment with a US$1 million contribution to the Kuwait Emergency Response Fund.

Looking ahead, Al-Ghunaim Trading Co. and CBTL will focus on further strengthening the brand's position as one of Kuwait's leading café brands, with success measured by the strength of its network, customer preference and overall brand equity. Continued investment in innovation, people and operational excellence will support the next chapter of growth.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Headquartered in Asia and a proud member of the Jollibee Group, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house. With a legacy that began in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf now operates over 1,000 locations across more than 20 countries. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors, both in our cafés and at home.

For more information, visit corporate.thecoffeebeanandtealeaf.com

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