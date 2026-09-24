Hinckley & Rugby Building Society: Young adults turn to AI for financial guidance as research highlights education gaps

Almost one in five young adults have used AI for a financial question

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research commissioned by Hinckley & Rugby Building Society shows AI is a source young adults are using for financial information, while also highlighting gaps in the financial education many received growing up.

The study of 2,000 UK adults aged 18 to 35 found that 18.2% had used an AI platform or chatbot for a financial question in the past year, compared with 15.8% who had approached a bank or building society.

AI is being used for practical money matters too. More than one in five (22.2%) have used it to create a budget, while 20.4% have used AI to learn about investing, 19.9% to set a savings goal and 18.6% to compare savings accounts or financial products.

The shift comes as the study reveals significant gaps in young adults' financial education. 15.3% stated they received no financial education at school or college, while 29.7% say the education they received was not useful.

Family plays a much greater role than formal education, with 30.8% saying a parent or family member taught them the most about managing money, compared with just 4.9% who said school or college.

The growing number of places people can access financial information also raises questions about how advice is checked. 14.2% say they rarely or never verify financial information found through social media, YouTube, search engines or AI against another source.

Almost one in six (15.9%) say they have lost money after following poor or misleading information because they did not understand enough about managing money.

Melanie Aspden, Savings Product Manager at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, said:

"It's positive that young people have more ways than ever to learn about managing their money, and tools such as AI can make complicated financial topics feel more accessible and easier to understand. However, information that could influence decisions around savings, borrowing or other financial products should be checked against a reliable source.

"Our research suggests many young adults still don't feel fully equipped to manage their finances with confidence. That creates an important opportunity for banks and building societies to provide straightforward, accessible guidance that helps people make informed decisions and feel more in control of their financial future."

The study found 26.1% said clearer information about savings accounts would help them feel more confident managing their finances.

Tierney O'Grady

tierney@assisted.uk

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