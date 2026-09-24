Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on tungsten and critical minerals in the western United States, is pleased to announce that the United States Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has accepted the Company's Notice modification authorizing seven additional drill pads at the Tungstonia Claims on its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project ("Eagle" or the "Project") in White Pine County, Nevada, bringing the total number of authorized drill sites at Tungstonia to 32 (Figure 1).

The new locations were developed from the magnetotelluric ("MT") and direct-current induced polarization ("DCIP") surveys reported in the Company's news release of September 17, 2026. Several of the new pads are designed to accommodate multiple holes at varying azimuths and inclinations from a single location to provide additional subsurface information without increasing surface disturbance.

Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, stated, "When we permitted the original sites at Tungstonia we were working from mapping, surface geochemistry and the legacy workings. The geophysical results enhanced our geological interpretation of the system beneath those workings and throughout the Tungstonia Claims, and it identified new, high-priority targets. This Notice modification gives us the sites, and the flexibility let us drill where our data interpretation gives us the best chance for success."

Highlights

Seven additional drill sites authorized (Figure 1)

(Figure 1) Coverage across the diverse mineralization styles at Tungstonia (Figure 2 and Figure 3). The sites test the vein depth extensions at Veins 1 through 5 and the Spartan A, B and C Vein complex, the SE Tungsten Anomaly, and the interpreted carbonate replacement and skarn targets defined by the geophysical surveys and surface geochemistry.

(Figure 2 and Figure 3). The sites test the vein depth extensions at Veins 1 through 5 and the Spartan A, B and C Vein complex, the SE Tungsten Anomaly, and the interpreted carbonate replacement and skarn targets defined by the geophysical surveys and surface geochemistry. Approximately 550 meters ("m") of planned ~3,000 m core drilling program completed

Drill site locations were selected where the geophysical anomalies, mapped structure, quartz-vein and greisen development, and surface geochemistry coincide. Holes testing the vein set are planned at azimuths to cross the steeply dipping veins at high angle; holes testing the replacement-style targets are oriented to cut the interpreted contacts at depth. Drilling several holes from one pad allows Spartan to test more than one structure, or a single structure at more than one depth, without additional surface disturbance. Geophysical anomalies are not direct evidence of mineralization and can only be confirmed by drilling.

Status of Current Drill Program

Drilling is currently underway at Eagle with approximately 550 m of a planned ~3,000 m completed. The program will move onto the newly authorized sites to test the high potential areas identified through geological surface exploration and geochemical analysis in conjunction with the geophysical results. Assay results will be released as they are received, validated and interpreted.





Figure 1 Plan view of Tungstonia Claim block with mapped tungsten-silver vein complexes and interpreted CRD, Porphyry and tungsten skarn targets. Previously permitted drill sites are shown in green with newly permitted sites in yellow. Additional drill sites will be planned and permitted following results from the 2026 core drilling program.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12484/315696_181aa593d4b70985_001full.jpg





Figure 2 Section A-A' showing interpreted greisen alteration envelopes from 3D MT geophysical inversion between interpreted and mapped tungsten-silver veins. Greisen alteration is an excellent indicator of being in close proximity the source of tungsten mineralization. Knowing where the greisen alteration is or is interpreted in the case of geophysics helps predict tungsten vein locations and increases confidence in drill site locations. Greisen alteration often forms in a zone around a larger buried intrusion rather than in isolated fractures. The presence of greisen alteration at larger scale at Tungstonia suggests a larger mineralizing system is present.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12484/315696_181aa593d4b70985_002full.jpg





Figure 3 Section B-B' showing 3D MT inversion with interpreted geologic model. The potential porphyry target is prominent in the central portion of the section. This target is possibly the source (or one of the sources) of mineralization observed at Tungstonia due to its proximity to greisen alteration zones and favorable location in carbonaceous host rocks.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12484/315696_181aa593d4b70985_003full.jpg

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

1 Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1988, Bulletin 105 p213-217

About The Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project

The Eagle Project is a district-scale exploration opportunity containing three past-producing tungsten mines (Tungstonia, Yellow Jacket and Rees/Antelope) with reported historic production grades of 0.6-3.51% WO 3 1, and rubidium and silver mineralization identified in Spartan's 2025-2026 sampling. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these mines totaled 8,379 short ton units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO 3 1

Eagle is ~36.5 km² in size and located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Ely, in the Kern Mountains of White Pine County, Nevada. The Project covers 9,033 acres consisting of 445 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims.

Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that also includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of strategic defense minerals including tungsten, rubidium, antimony, bismuth and arsenic.

Spartan holds an option to earn 100% of the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Mexico and owns 100% of the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada. Victorio is an advanced exploration project that hosts a 2012 historical mineral resource estimate of tungsten-molybdenum mineralization, with beryllium and fluorspar also present; an updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment are in progress. Eagle is a district containing three past-producing high-grade tungsten mines (Tungstonia, Rees and Yellow Jacket) where Spartan's sampling has also identified silver, rubidium, antimony, bismuth and indium mineralization. No mineral resource has been estimated at Eagle.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the Victorio historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Spartan is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. See the Company's news release of March 17, 2026 and www.spartanmetals.com for the source, date, parameters and reliability of the historical estimate.

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

"Brett Marsh"

President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that the drill program described herein will be completed substantially as planned and within the authorization received; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that Executive Order 14415 will be implemented substantially as described and will not be amended, rescinded, enjoined or superseded; that implementing regulations and policy guidance will be issued within the timeframes contemplated by the Order; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative, regulatory, policy and executive action developments, including the implementation, amendment or rescission of Executive Order 14415 and any regulations promulgated thereunder; changes in government procurement policy or defense spending; delays in or the inability to obtain or maintain regulatory authorizations, including land use authorizations and drill permits; drilling results that differ from the Company's expectations; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315696