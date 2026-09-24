Madrid, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Best CEO Awards (BCA), an international recognition program for business executives, founders and investors, today announced the 93 finalists selected for the BCA Excellence Award in its Eleventh Edition. The finalists will be recognized at a ceremony on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid.





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Selection Results

According to BCA, the Eleventh Edition received 3,821 applications from candidates in 89 countries. Of these, 93 candidates, or approximately 2.4 percent of applicants, were selected as finalists.

Attendance at the invitation-only ceremony is limited to 190 guests. Guests will include chief executive officers, founders and business leaders from Europe, Latin America, the United States, the Middle East and Asia. The same venue hosted the program's May edition.

Edition Theme

The Eleventh Edition is organized under the theme "The Quiet Power of Legacy." According to the organizers, the theme recognizes leaders who build institutions designed to endure and who create value over the long term, with their influence measured over decades rather than short-term visibility. BCA states that finalists are recognized for their financial performance, their ability to operate in international markets, and their approach to sustainable growth, ethical leadership and innovation.

About the BCA Excellence Award

The BCA Excellence Award is open to entrepreneurs, founders, chief executive officers, managing directors and executives of equivalent seniority, with no minimum asset requirement. Candidates apply through the official Best CEO Awards website in one of four subcategories: Under 30, Under 40, Leadership, and Best CEO Woman.

Finalists join the Best CEO Awards Honoree Program. Honoree status is conferred in writing and permits the recipient to use the Best CEO Awards Honoree designation and the associated Badge of Excellence under the usage guidelines published on the program's website.

Under the program's Official Regulations, no fees are charged at any stage of the process, including application, nomination, desk review and finalist selection.

Award Categories

Finalists of the Eleventh Edition are recognized in ten categories:

Law, Governance & Corporate Advisory Industry, Engineering & Infrastructure Sustainability, Energy & Social Impact Corporate Strategy & Business Growth Health, Medicine & Patient Care Wellness, Beauty & Personal Care Education, Talent & Human Capital Media, Culture & Communication Hospitality, Gastronomy & Travel Real Estate & Investment

Eleventh Edition Finalists

The pre-approved finalists selected for the BCA Excellence Award are:

Gabriela Alejandra Hernández Chávez, Mario Ezequiel Garcia, Luceny Montanez Hernandez, Paola Bornacelli, Alfredo Merillas García-Solis, Gopakumar Divakaran, José Cuesta Castro, Rodolfo Negri, Fiama Tirsa Atila, Cuahutemoc Romero Bedolla, Juma Abdullah Al Kaabi, Diana Lomap, Benlly Hidalgo, Maria Raquel Morales Tejerina, Alberto González Mebarak, Joaquin Dreosti, Angelica Sanches, Eduardo Vera Barrios, Bashar Yousif, Enrique Álvarez Orcajo, Jessica Perez Alfonso, Jaime Balboa, Cuauhtémoc Calderón, Miriam Sánchez Garcia, Guillermo Marín, Alberto González, Julieta Andrade, Hector Emiro Diaz Velasquez, Quique Escrivá, Daniel Moisés Pérez González, Nanci Sabaryn, Jordi Orteu, Sandra Hernanz Terrero, Dyrse Charaf, Dario Sanchez, Navneet Mandhani, Loubna Bendadda, Madelin Y. Winkler, Alejandro Marini, Elena Marangon, Amar Seth, Christian Curiel Mitja, Enrique Rodriguez Castillo, Judith Mendoza Mendoza, Angel Martin Carmona, María Emilia Mancebo Grab, Emiliano Cangu, Virna Cavallo, José Antonio Chapa Lozano, Nicolás Di Nobile, Nicole Lladó, Jhon Isaza, Beatriz Gómez Magdalena, Xavier Martin, Roberto José Solano Navarra, Sergi Lerma, Jorge Alberto Martin Reynoso, Ignacio Trillo, Maria Mundin, Dositeo Paz Gonzalez, Javier Blanco, Esther Pinto Trujillo, Mario Barri Quiñonero, Javier Vich, Estrella Vazquez, Kelly Johana Alvarez Guisao, Yenny Páez Sabogal, Diana Alshehhi, Pedro Manuel Ortiz Galdon, Shia Chau, Gabriel Samra, Manuel Baeza, Samuel David Restrepo Henao, Gonzalo Rubio Sierra, Alvaro Pelaez, Angela Polania, Rebecca Mafuwe-Homodza, Isabel Moreno, Adriana Daniela Gonzalez, Marco Mastracci, Cristian Arnoldo Ramírez Castrillón, Rocio Javier, René Quevedo, Diana García Peón, Manuel Antonio Salcedo Cortes, Rebecca Arippol, Aneesa Chaudary, Ash Chaudary, Raees Khan, Liliana Soquet, Javier Ferrarotti, Leidy Esmeralda Cuestas Buitrago, Fabio Andres Ospina Correa and Oscar Manuel Duarte Carrasco.

According to BCA, this edition's finalists include a large number of business leaders from Spain, Latin America and the Middle East, working across a range of industries and business models.

Evaluation Process

Applications are assessed across twelve dimensions:

Industry Innovation

Business Performance

Industry Leadership

Strategic Development

Internationalization

Service Quality

Market Positioning and Networking

Sustainability

Employee Training and Development

Inclusion and Diversity

Ethics and Governance

Corporate Financial Returns

Performance, operations and other relevant factors are reviewed over a reference period of 12 to 36 months. All submitted documentation must be authentic and verifiable and is reviewed confidentially. BCA states that each candidacy is evaluated as a whole and that no single criterion decides the outcome. Under this approach, a strong profile in one dimension may be sufficient to support a successful candidacy.

The evaluation is overseen by a Scientific Committee. According to BCA, its members are independent professionals from the academic, financial, legal and business fields. They are selected based on professional standing, sector knowledge and the absence of conflicts of interest. Members are bound by a formal conflict-of-interest protocol and must recuse themselves from any candidacy in which they hold a direct or indirect interest. BCA keeps the committee's membership confidential for the duration of each award cycle, stating that this prevents attempts to identify, contact or influence individual members.

An internal editorial and organizational committee manages the selection process. Its responsibilities include:

the initial review of applications

coordination of community voting

integration of desk research

preparation of finalist shortlists for the Scientific Committee

Each edition permits a maximum of 30 finalists per award category. Decisions on admission to the finalist phase are final and not subject to appeal.

Candidacies are not accepted from individuals or entities in jurisdictions currently subject to international sanctions, trade embargoes or equivalent restrictive measures. This applies to those domiciled in such a jurisdiction, operating primarily within one, or under its legal or beneficial control.

Ceremony Program

The October 3 ceremony will be held at the Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid, a hotel that opened in 1910. The evening will consist of three parts:

A red carpet cocktail reception A Michelin star gala dinner The awards ceremony

A black-tie dress code applies to all guests, and professional photographers and videographers will cover the event.

About Best CEO Awards

Best CEO Awards is an international recognition program that identifies and recognizes chief executive officers, founders and business leaders based on business results, strategic vision and contribution to their industries. The BCA Scientific Committee evaluates candidacies from Europe, Latin America, the United States, the Middle East and Asia against twelve evaluation dimensions. The Official Regulations covering eligibility, evaluation criteria, the Honoree Program and revocation of recognition are published in full at bestceoawards.com/rules.

For more information about Best CEO Awards, the Eleventh Edition or the selection process, visit bestceoawards.com.

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