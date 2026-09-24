At Solar & Storage Live UK 2026 in Birmingham, Midea Energy unveiled its energy storage portfolio for the UK market, featuring three key offerings: PowerNexus all-in-one ESS, Omni X standalone ESS, and IEASYENERGY home energy management solution. The launch comes as the UK residential energy market gains further momentum from supportive policy measures. The government's Warm Homes Plan continues to support the adoption of technologies such as solar, batteries, and heat pumps, creating a favorable backdrop for home energy solutions. Midea Energy's portfolio is designed to address these evolving ...

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