Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rekordumsätze, Humana-Deal und nur 28 Mio. CAD Börsenwert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.09.2026 11:06 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.: From Plug-in Solar to Whole-Home Storage: Hoymiles Showcases UK Energy Solutions at Solar & Storage Live 2026

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar & Storage Live UK 2026 opened in Birmingham on September 22, bringing together industry professionals to explore innovations and emerging applications across solar and energy storage. At the event, Hoymiles showcased its comprehensive product portfolio spanning DIY, residential, C&I and utility-scale energy storage, presenting solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the UK market.

In 2026, the UK introduced new regulations for plug-in solar, creating a more accessible option for renters and households that may not be able to make major changes to their properties. In response to this new move, Hoymiles presented its HiFlow and HiFlow Pro plug-in microinverters, offering households a simple entry point to solar generation.

For Hoymiles, plug-in solar is not an isolated product category, but one possible starting point in a broader residential energy journey.

"Plug-in solar gives more households a simple way to start using solar energy, but energy needs can change over time," said Guy Rong, Vice President at Hoymiles. "We want to provide a clear path from simple solar generation to battery storage and, where needed, complete whole-home energy solutions."

At the booth, Hoymiles also presented its HiBattery 4020 series home battery, offering a storage option for households looking to make greater use of their solar energy. For households with higher energy needs, the HiOne all-in-one battery energy storage system (BESS) integrates the inverter, battery and energy management system into a single solution. When paired with HiBox and HiSwitch, HiOne can support whole-home backup and seamless off-grid switching.

Beyond the residential market, Hoymiles showcased its growing C&I and utility portfolio, including the HoyUltra 261A, HoyUltra 128D and HoyUltra 2000M, alongside the HoyPrime 5MWh/10MWh and HoyPrime AC 6.261MWh.

The exhibition also featured a series of HoyTalk sessions covering plug-in storage solutions, microinverter and storage integration, C&I storage, utility-scale solutions and residential energy storage. These sessions gave installers, partners and visitors an opportunity to discuss technology developments and practical applications with Hoymiles' team.

Customer signing ceremonies were another highlight of the three-day event, marking Hoymiles' new cooperation with UK partners and reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding its local channel network.

As the UK solar and storage market continues to evolve, Hoymiles will continue enhancing its local partnerships and supporting customers with solutions across different scales of energy generation and storage.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-plug-in-solar-to-whole-home-storage-hoymiles-showcases-uk-energy-solutions-at-solar--storage-live-2026-302888949.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.