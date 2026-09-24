Transaction marks the culmination of Abry's vision to found and build Confirma into a leading Nordic vertical software platform

Abry Partners ("Abry"), a Boston-based private equity firm, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Confirma Software ("Confirma" or the "Company"), a leading Nordic vertical software platform, to Main Capital Partners ("Main"). The transaction marks the culmination of a seven-year partnership that began with Abry's thesis to build the leading home for mission-critical vertical software businesses across the Nordic region. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Abry identified the opportunity to build a scaled, differentiated leader in Nordic vertical software in 2019 and partnered with Jarle Mørk to lead the platform from its inception, combining his deep software M&A experience with Abry's sector expertise and investment experience in the Nordics. Over seven years, the Company completed 29 acquisitions across Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark, growing to over €104 million of revenue and serving more than 25,000 customers. Confirma's software is embedded in its customers' daily operations, supporting critical workflows across ERP, POS, quality management systems, business process management, financial solutions, and other specialized vertical markets.

"We founded Confirma with a clear ambition: to build the leading vertical software platform in the Nordics from the ground up, one great business at a time," said Rob Nicewicz, Partner at Abry Partners. "Taking the Company from an idea to what it has grown into today reflects the strength of the team and the strategy we executed together. We wish Jarle and everyone at Confirma continued success and are confident Main will serve as an excellent partner for the Company's next chapter."

Confirma has grown through a disciplined strategy of partnering with high-quality software businesses serving specialized, mission-critical markets across the Nordics and investing behind their continued growth. As the platform scaled, Confirma invested in product development, commercial capabilities, pricing, and talent while preserving each business's unique domain expertise and customer relationships. More recently, the Company has begun deploying AI-enabled tools and initiatives across the portfolio to accelerate product development and innovation.

"From the beginning, we set out to create a platform where founders and management teams could preserve the entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and deep domain expertise that made their businesses successful, while gaining the support and resources of a scaled organization to achieve even more," said Jarle Mørk, Chief Executive Officer of Confirma Software. "Together with Abry, we brought that vision to life, investing in our people and products and building a culture that I am deeply proud of. I am grateful to our employees for everything we have accomplished together and believe we are only getting started. We are excited to enter this partnership with Main and see tremendous opportunity ahead for Confirma and the teams that call it home."

"What has always set Confirma apart is the quality of its underlying businesses," said Vidur Khatri, Principal at Abry Partners. "These are deeply specialized products that thousands of customers depend on every day, supported by decades of domain expertise. That combination of vertical depth and platform breadth is rare, and it positions Confirma exceptionally well for continued success."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Abry and Confirma Software are being advised by Goodwin Procter and Deloitte.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages $16 billion of assets across several fund strategies. More information about Abry Partners: www.abry.com.

About Confirma Software

Confirma Software is a leading Nordic software group providing mission-critical vertical and business software to more than 25,000 customers across the Nordic region. Through its portfolio of specialized software companies, Confirma combines deep local market and industry expertise with the capabilities and resources of a scaled software platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260923873283/en/

Contacts:

For Abry Partners:

FGS Global

abry@fgsglobal.com

(212) 687-8080



For Confirma Software:

Jarle Mørk, CEO

jmork@confirmasoftware.com

+46 70-918 84 48