Hitachi Solutions achieves the 2026-2027 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle award.

Hitachi Solutions is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Solutions, has been selected for this AI Business Solution's 2026-2027 Microsoft Inner Circle membership. Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank Hitachi Solutions in the top echelon of Microsoft's AI Business Solutions global network of partners. It's widely acknowledged that Inner Circle members perform at a high-level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organizations excel.

Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2027 as well as virtual meetings between September 2026 and June 2027, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft executives and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the Microsoft's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

Hitachi Solutions is a global business transformation partner and one of Microsoft's leading strategic partners, helping organizations harness the power of data, AI, cloud, and business applications to drive meaningful change. Supported by the scale, innovation, heritage, and industry expertise from across the Hitachi Group, we bring a unique ability to connect technology transformation with real business challenges. This year's Inner Circle award marks our 23rd year in the Inner Circle, adding to our 59 times Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.

"Organizations around the world are moving beyond AI experimentation and looking for practical ways to create measurable business value with AI, Copilot, and autonomous agents," said Roger Lvin, Chief Executive Officer, Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. "Being recognized in the Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle reflects the impact our teams are delivering alongside Microsoft to help customers reimagine business processes, empower their people, and scale AI-driven transformation with confidence. Together, we are helping organizations turn AI ambition into real-world outcomes and accelerate the adoption of intelligent, agent-powered enterprises."

"Inner Circle partners represent our top selling partners worldwide. But it is more than a sales recognition; it's a community of industry leaders who work closely with Microsoft to accelerate innovation, share experience and shape the future of AI-powered business transformation. The collaboration and commitment to customer success demonstrated by this community helps us advance the entire AI Business Solutions partner ecosystem around the world to deliver transformative business outcomes at scale." said Niels Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions ERP Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions.

About Hitachi Solutions

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. empowers sustainable business transformation through tailored advisory, consulting, and technology solutions for organisations worldwide. Our expertise spans finance, sales, and service transformation, low code innovation, and the strategic use of AI and data to drive insight and efficiency. As a Microsoft-first organisation for the global business, Hitachi Solutions is dedicated to the Microsoft ecosystem, leveraging its business, cloud, AI, and data platforms to achieve meaningful business outcomes for our customers.

Headquartered in Tokyo, our global teams operate across North America, Europe, India, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Hitachi Solutions is a core company responsible for driving the digital business of Hitachi, Ltd., one of the world's largest and most respected companies. As part of this extraordinary network of more than 850 companies, we work together as "One Hitachi"-sharing knowledge, expertise, and a shared commitment to innovation and social progress.

In everything we do, we partner closely with our customers to drive transformation, build lasting value, and honour the trusted values that define Hitachi.

For more information, visit https://global.hitachi-solutions.com/.

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