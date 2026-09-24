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PR Newswire
24.09.2026 12:36 Uhr
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Segway Brings Global Shared Micromobility Partners Together to Shape the Industry's Next Chapter

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Segway brought together more than 160 guests in Changzhou, including representatives from over 60 shared mobility operators, industry partners and international and domestic media. The event combined factory visits, product launches, test rides and discussions around the operational challenges facing the sector.

Segway has worked with shared micromobility operators since the industry's early growth years. As operators have shifted their focus from fleet size towards profitability, uptime and long-term asset performance, Segway has expanded its role beyond hardware to technology, service and lifecycle support.

"We don't just provide products. We also provide services and solutions. We want to work with our partners to solve real-world challenges and help them operate more efficiently," said Cid Wang, CEO and Co-Founder of Segway.

A central theme of the event was TCO, Segway's framework for assessing fleet economics through revenue generation, operating expenditure and capital investment. Rather than focusing on purchase price alone, it considers vehicle availability, maintenance, energy use and asset life - all of which affect long-term fleet returns.

"TCO is never just about building a cheaper vehicle. It's about designing fleets that deliver stronger returns year over year," said Alan Zhao, General Manager of Segway-Ninebot Commercial Mobility Business Division.

Segway also unveiled its third-generation shared e-scooter, the R1, alongside the new C Series shared e-bikes, including the C100 and C200.

The platforms were developed around what Segway calls OCG - Operators, Consumers and Government. For operators, the focus is on uptime, serviceability and operating efficiency; for riders, safety, comfort and ease of use; and for cities, more accurate positioning, safer riding and more responsible fleet management.

The R1 features a modular architecture, integrated IoT, improved positioning and rider-assistance technologies. The C Series applies a similar platform approach to shared e-bikes, with greater component commonality and maintenance-focused design.

Segway also presented the F100, an e-bike developed for delivery applications, as it explores broader first- and last-mile use cases together with customers and partners.

For Segway, the next stage of shared micromobility is about keeping vehicles in service longer, reducing operating resources and helping fleets integrate more effectively into urban transport systems.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-brings-global-shared-micromobility-partners-together-to-shape-the-industrys-next-chapter-302889101.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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