Detroit Defense Announced Its Acquisition of Athenix Solutions Group

Detroit Defense announced today its acquisition of Athenix Solutions Group, bringing together two national security mission-focused organizations to deliver expanded, end-to-end advanced systems integration and technology development capabilities for the nation's most critical defense and intelligence requirements.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Detroit Defense announced today its acquisition of Athenix Solutions Group, bringing together two national security mission-focused organizations to deliver expanded, end-to-end advanced systems integration and technology development capabilities for the nation's most critical defense and intelligence requirements.

This acquisition strengthens Detroit Defense's ability to deliver integrated, mission-ready capability across the full operational spectrum. Athenix Solutions Group has built a reputation as a partner to "tip-of-the-spear" customers, supporting missions where failure is not an option. They bring a deep expertise in mission systems engineering, software development, special operations and intelligence support, cyber operations, and mission readiness solutions, enhancing Detroit Defense's ability to execute in complex, high contested environments.

This partnership represents a decisive step forward in Detroit Defense's commitment to supporting customers operating at the edge - where speed, precision, agility, and reliability are non-negotiable. By integrating Athenix's Intelligence Community and Special Operation support capabilities with Detroit Defense's operational scale, this acquisition delivers a stronger, faster, and more adaptive mission partner, closing the gap between requirements and execution with solutions that perform in real-world conditions.

"Athenix is a natural fit for Detroit Defense," said Pete Roney. "They bring the technical strength and mission understanding that align with how we operate. This acquisition expands our ability to deliver the right capability, at the right time, to the customers who depend on it."

Athenix is a trusted partner to the Intelligence Community and Department of War, delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance operational performance, strengthen security, and improve force readiness. Its lifecycle approach spanning development through deployment ensures capability is not only built, but delivered and sustained in the field. Detroit Defense brings Athenix the added dimension of Systems Engineering & Platform Integration at scale.

With this acquisition, Detroit Defense expands its capabilities in:

Advanced engineering and software development for mission-critical systems

Intelligence and cyber operational support, including analytics and mission execution

Special mission training and readiness solutions tailored to operational environments

"Athenix was purpose-built to support missions that cannot fail," said Gene Colabatistto, CEO of Athenix Solutions Group. "Joining Detroit Defense allows us to bring expanded capability, more quickly, to the missions that matter most."

By combining operational experience, advanced technology, systems engineering & integration skills, and mission-first culture, Detroit Defense will deliver enhanced outcomes for customers facing the most complex national security challenges - today and into the future.

About Detroit Defense

At Detroit Defense, we ensure success for the DoW and its allies with innovative systems, technical services, and integrated logistics for any military system. From fielding advanced safety systems to synchronizing digital logistics across domains, we excel at turning complex challenges into operational advantages. Our mission-focused approach enhances readiness, extends platform effectiveness, and delivers decision dominance. As an OEM-agnostic solution provider, we can bring cutting-edge capability to legacy systems, enabling seamless integration of next-gen capabilities across forces. With Detroit Defense, succeed with the capabilities that the mission demands. Detroit Defense. Behind the Mission. Beyond the Challenge.

About Athenix Solutions group

Athenix Solutions Group is a national security company providing a full-cycle of systems engineering, software development, intelligence and cyber operations support, and special mission readiness solutions to defense and intelligence customers. The company delivers practical, mission-driven solutions that enhance performance, readiness, and operational effectiveness.

Media Contact:

Kassi Cox

Director of Marketing

Kassi.Cox@DetroitDefense.com

801-512-5044

SOURCE: Detroit Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/detroit-defense-announced-its-acquisition-of-athenix-solutions-group-1226475