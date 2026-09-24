Conow Brings AI-Powered Digital Energy to Solar & Storage Live UK 2026

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conow, a Tuya ecosystem brand focused on digital energy, made its debut at Solar & Storage Live UK 2026. The company showcased its AI energy intelligence engine, Conow AIX, alongside a portfolio of AI-powered home energy products, officially entering the UK market. Following its European debut this June, the UK launch marks another key step in Conow's European expansion.

The UK is emerging as a key market for Europe's residential energy transition. As energy storage, EV charging, heat pumps and smart energy devices gain wider adoption, dynamic electricity pricing and consumer-side flexibility mechanisms also evolve.

By connecting energy generation, storage and consumption, Conow aims to help households improve energy efficiency, increase the value of distributed energy assets and participate in emerging flexibility services.

Conow AIX: Intelligence for the Connected Home

Serving as the common foundation behind Conow's product portfolio, Conow AIX is an AI-powered energy engine for residential energy systems. It enables real-time optimisation of dynamic electricity tariffs, photovoltaic power forecasting, household load sensing and cross-brand coordination of heat pumps, EV chargers and smart home devices.

Conow AIX is compatible with over 6,000 smart device categories and more than 6,000 heat pumps, delivering energy cost savings of up to 76.3% and flexibility revenue of £3 to £5 per 10kW per day.

Built on cloud-edge-device collaborative architecture, Conow AIX supports integration with over 1,000 dynamic electricity tariff providers across the UK and Europe, and enables participation in grid demand response and virtual power plant (VPP) dispatch, transforming distributed residential energy storage assets into flexible energy resources.

From Balcony Solar to Whole-Home Energy: Solutions for Diverse UK Residential Scenarios

Powered by Conow AIX, Conow showcased an AI-powered energy portfolio covering residential scenarios from apartment balconies and existing PV retrofits to whole-home backup power and high-end detached homes.

The portfolio includes the Plug-in Lyra 2500 series balcony 2.56 kWh storage system, the Atlas 6000 AC, an AC-coupled energy storage system, the Nova Air All-in-one residential solar storage system for premium homes, the CoreX home energy gateway and the PowerSync three-phase energy platform.

For growing plug-and-play energy solution demand in the UK, Conow introduced an 800W plug-in solar kit combining high-efficiency solar panels, an 800W microinverter and mounting accessories in one easy-to-install package. Offering up to 15 years of warranty coverage and future storage expansion, it provides a simple starting point for households adopting Conow's connected, AI-powered home energy ecosystem.

Conow Open: Building the Connected Energy Ecosystem Together

During its UK debut, Conow hosted Conow Open under the theme "Connected Energy. Shared Future." The event brought together partners and industry guests from The European Association of Energy Storage Trade (EAEST), ShockFlo, Beverly Energy, AWS and other organizations to explore the future of home energy.

Ke Yang, Global GTM Lead at Conow, said: "The next generation of home energy will not be defined by individual devices, but by how well they work together. Conow AIX is designed to connect energy assets, optimise their operation and enable homes to participate in emerging flexibility services. We believe this connected approach will be an important part of the future of home energy."

Building upon its entry into the UK market, Conow will continue to leverage Tuya's global AI + IoT ecosystem, combining local energy policies, electricity pricing structures and residential characteristics to evolve its AI energy algorithms and hardware and software solutions.

Working with local energy service providers and channel partners, Conow aims to support the evolution of European home energy toward greater intelligence, autonomy and flexibility.

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