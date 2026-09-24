Miami International Holdings Announces OCC Clearing Membership for its FCM

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced that its full-service futures commission merchant, Dorman Trading (FCM), is now a clearing member of The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization.

MIAX also announced it increased the net capital in the FCM by $40 million, bringing its adjusted net capital to approximately $68 million as of August 31, 2026 and further demonstrating its commitment to the FCM's strategic growth objectives.

"Through its OCC membership, the FCM is able to provide its clients with significant cost and operational efficiencies when trading our recently-launched Bloomberg equity index futures on MIAX Futures," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "Attaining this membership marks a major milestone, directly supporting our ongoing strategy of reducing operational burdens for clients seeking to trade financial futures on MIAX Futures."

Mr. Gallagher added, "The $40 million in additional net capital for the FCM positions it to accelerate its growth strategy and improve its ability to support an expanded set of clients."

MIAX Futures launched trading in Bloomberg equity index futures including Tini B100 Index Futures, Tini B500 Index Futures and B500 Index Futures beginning May 17, 2026. For more information, visit https://www.miaxglobal.com/bloomberg-equity-index-products.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant and Notice Registered Broker-Dealer with the National Futures Association for purposes of facilitating transactions of security futures. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

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MIAX Contacts:

Media

media@miaxglobal.com

Investors

investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

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