Verve Risk Services Limited, the London-based managing general agency, formed in 2016, has chosen the Berri Platform as its end-to-end operating system. Submission intake, underwriting, policy administration, portfolio management, reporting. All of it, on one platform.

Between a broker submission and a bound policy sits a patchwork of point systems, spreadsheets and manual handoffs. Berri removes it, working AI-native from the intake layer up. Submissions are read and structured the moment they land, in whatever form they land. Each submission is tested against the underwriter's own guidelines, removing the administration requirements and allowing Verve's specialist team to focus on underwriting each risk based on its merits and continuing to deliver a specialised underwriter focused approach. The platform handles quoting, binding, policy issuance, endorsements, cancellations, reinstatements and renewals, with delegated authority controls throughout. Portfolio, bordereau and finance reporting draw directly from the same policy data.

The policy administration systems this market has run on for the last twenty years were designed around a person reading the submission, keying the data and passing the file on. That assumption is built into the data model, so adding an AI module to one of them merely moves the manual work a few steps earlier without removing it. Berri starts from the other end, which is why the ceiling on how much of the business can run untouched sits far above what a retrofit can reach.

Every component of Berri is built to take automation as far as the work allows. Because every workflow lives in one place, Berri's agentic orchestration layer moves data between intake, underwriting, policy administration and finance with nobody rekeying it. Control stays exactly where underwriters want it.

Scott Simmons, Director of Verve said: "We started with Mulberri on submission ingestion and triage workflows, but when we saw all the potential benefits of UW Berri and how it could transform the way we work, extending into a full end-to-end insurance suite was the obvious next step. We expect the Berri platform to streamline our process to enable us to focus on underwriting and marketing rather than spending time on the administration of policies."

Hamesh Chawla, CEO of Mulberri, said: "Over the next few years, the MGAs that grow fastest will be the ones that put AI at the core of how they underwrite. The systems this market has run on for the last twenty years are not going to be upgraded into AI-native platforms. They are going to be replaced. Verve has made that move, and made it with us. We are looking forward to what they build on it in 2026 and beyond."

About Mulberri:

Mulberri is the agentic AI insurance suite for MGAs, carriers, reinsurers and brokers. Powered by the Berri AI workforce, Mulberri spans the full insurance lifecycle, including submission intake, underwriting, rating, policy administration, claims, audit, certificates and renewal, on one governed record. Berri agents read, extract and check every file, so underwriters spend their time on risk instead of manual processing, while customers' rules, authority and decisions stay their own. With 40+ connectors into existing systems, Mulberri goes live in weeks, and insurers can adopt a single product or the full suite. Learn more at mulberri.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260924372471/en/

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