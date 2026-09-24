The legendary travel brand's campaign, The Interrail Effect, encourages travelers worldwide to experience the transformative power of European rail travel, with a 50% discount off Interrail Passes.

Interrail is inviting travelers worldwide to experience The Interrail Effect with a limited-time promotion offering 50% off select long-validity Interrail Global Passes and 15% off all other Global and One Country Passes.

From Thursday, September 24 through Wednesday, September 30, travelers can save 50% on long-validity Interrail Global Passes (one month continuous or longer) and 15% on shorter-duration Global Passes, and One Country Passes (all validities).

The promotion is the first campaign under Interrail's new global identity, introduced earlier this month when Eurail adopted the Interrail name worldwide. The unification brings travelers together under one brand and one global community, regardless of where they live.

It also brings The Interrail Effect to life, the company's new global brand platform, celebrating the unique way rail travel transforms how people experience Europe. At a time when travel can feel rushed, curated and performed for social media, The Interrail Effect encourages travelers to go further into Europe, not simply further across it. It can be found in conversations that shift perspectives, unexpected detours that become the most memorable parts of a trip and friendships that last long after the journey ends.

By offering its largest discounts on longer-validity Passes, Interrail hopes to give travelers more time to explore beyond the obvious places, embrace slower journeys and experience the moments between destinations.

Sale Details

The following long-validity Global Passes are available at 50% off:

Interrail Global Pass: One Month Continuous, Adult, First Class

Regular price: $1,042

Sale price: $521

Interrail Global Pass: Two Months Continuous, Adult, First Class

Regular price: $1,237

Sale price: $619

Interrail Global Pass: Three Months Continuous, Adult, First Class

Regular price: $1,432

Sale price: $716

All other Interrail Passes, including shorter-duration Global Passes and One Country Passes, are available at 15% off during the same period. Second Class Passes are also included in the sale.

Travelers have 11 months from the date of purchase to activate their Pass. Additional discounts are available for travelers ages 60 and older and those ages 12 to 27, while up to two children can travel for free with an eligible adult Passholder.

More Ways to Explore Europe

The promotion comes as Interrail continues to strengthen its network with new rail and ferry connections across Europe, giving travelers even more ways to explore the continent with one Pass.

Recent additions include:

A new rail connection between Finland and Sweden: On August 10, 2026, Finnish operator VR launched a new passenger service between Oulu, Tornio and Haparanda, restoring cross-border passenger rail between Finland and Sweden. The connection links the Finnish and Swedish rail networks and makes it possible for travelers to continue by rail through Sweden and onwards towards continental Europe. Transfer connections with Swedish regional services at Haparanda are set to improve further later this year.

On August 10, 2026, Finnish operator VR launched a new passenger service between Oulu, Tornio and Haparanda, restoring cross-border passenger rail between Finland and Sweden. The connection links the Finnish and Swedish rail networks and makes it possible for travelers to continue by rail through Sweden and onwards towards continental Europe. Transfer connections with Swedish regional services at Haparanda are set to improve further later this year. Berlin-Stockholm EuroNight continues under RDC: From September 1, RDC Deutschland took over operation of the EuroNight service connecting Berlin and Stockholm via Hamburg, ensuring the established overnight connection between Germany and Sweden continues. The service runs three times a week in each direction. Interrail Passholders can book the standard Passholder fare directly through the RDC night train website, with a valid Pass required at the time of travel.

From September 1, RDC Deutschland took over operation of the EuroNight service connecting Berlin and Stockholm via Hamburg, ensuring the established overnight connection between Germany and Sweden continues. The service runs three times a week in each direction. Interrail Passholders can book the standard Passholder fare directly through the RDC night train website, with a valid Pass required at the time of travel. Direct ICE service between Cologne and Antwerp: Deutsche Bahn began operating twice-daily direct ICE trains between Cologne and Antwerp on September 7, travelling via Aachen, Liège, Leuven and Brussels Airport. The new service strengthens cross-border rail connections between western Germany and Belgium and, for the first time, connects Brussels Airport directly to the ICE network.

Deutsche Bahn began operating twice-daily direct ICE trains between Cologne and Antwerp on September 7, travelling via Aachen, Liège, Leuven and Brussels Airport. The new service strengthens cross-border rail connections between western Germany and Belgium and, for the first time, connects Brussels Airport directly to the ICE network. New European Sleeper service between Brussels and Milan: On September 9, European Sleeper launched a new overnight rail connection between Brussels and Milan, offering travelers a convenient way to journey between Belgium and northern Italy by night train. From December 13, the service will also call at Antwerp, Breda and Eindhoven, further expanding overnight connections across Europe.

"The best way to understand The Interrail Effect is to experience it yourself," said Özlem Birkalan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer at Interrail. "As we bring travelers worldwide together under one global brand, we wanted our first campaign to feel true to that idea. This promotion is an invitation to travel differently: to take the scenic route, stay curious and say yes to the unexpected. Some of the most important things you discover while traveling aren't on a map."

Rather than racing between landmarks, Interrail believes the most meaningful journeys are shaped by the moments in between: spontaneous day trips, unexpected stops in small towns and conversations with people met along the way.

The campaign is the first expression of The Interrail Effect in action. Going forward, the platform will shape Interrail's campaigns, partnerships, content, community initiatives and customer experiences, building a global community of travelers who believe the journey matters just as much as the destination.

Because the most important thing about a journey isn't where it takes you, it's who you become because of it.

About Interrail B.V. (formerly Eurail B.V.)

Explore Europe deeply. Travel freely. Come back changed.

Interrail is the rail Pass that gives travelers from around the world the freedom to explore up to 33 European countries by train. With one Pass, travelers can choose their own route, stay longer when it feels right, and experience Europe beyond the obvious places.

For more than 60 years, Interrail has helped people cross borders, discover new perspectives and experience Europe the way it was meant to be experienced: by moving through it, not past it. Interrail brings travelers together, making European rail travel simpler, more connected and more accessible than ever.

Interrail Passes are available through Interrail.com as well as a global network of trusted distribution partners. Interrail B.V. is owned by more than 35 railway and ferry companies across Europe.

For more information, visit www.interrail.com

Press kit is available HERE and image library is available HERE.

For press inquiries, please contact press@interrail.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260924726921/en/

Contacts:

US Media Contact

Interrail@maverickcreative.us