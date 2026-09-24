Scale Computing, Inc. Fuels Momentum in the Convenience Store Industry, Powering IT at the Edge

Leading c-store brands turn to Scale Computing edge computing and network solutions to modernize in-store IT, strengthen security, and simplify operations across thousands of locations

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced continued momentum in the convenience and fuel retail sector, where a growing roster of leading c-store brands are standardizing on Scale Computing solutions to modernize distributed IT, secure payment and network environments, and simplify operations across thousands of locations. The company will showcase its solutions at NACS Show in Las Vegas, October 6-9, 2026, at Booth C6517.

Convenience and fuel retailers operate some of the most demanding edge environments in retail: 24/7 uptime requirements, a patchwork of single-purpose systems spanning point-of-sale, fuel controllers, and kitchen technology, and strict Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance obligations, all while managing IT across hundreds or thousands of geographically dispersed sites with lean IT teams. Scale Computing offers an integrated portfolio spanning hyperconverged infrastructure, edge orchestration, managed networking, and edge computing as a service, giving operators a unified foundation designed to streamline infrastructure, enhance automation, protect sensitive transaction data, and keep every location online, without adding headcount.

"Convenience and fuel retailers are running some of the most complex, distributed environments in retail today, with payment security, compliance, and uptime all riding on infrastructure spread across tens to thousands of sites," said William Morrow, CEO, Scale Computing. "Our platform was built to meet that complexity head-on, delivering an integrated means for c-store operators to secure, connect, and manage every store, so their teams can spend less time firefighting and more time serving customers."

Today, some of the largest names in convenience and fuel retail are partnering with Scale Computing to power that transformation:

Casey's General Stores , the third-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with nearly 2,900 locations, partnered with Intel and deployed SC//ReliantManager Edge Computing as a Service across more than 2,600 stores in just ten months. The cloud-to-edge platform enabled Casey's to virtualize legacy point-of-sale and fuel systems, extend the life of existing hardware, and run containerized applications alongside virtualized workloads, supporting new digital initiatives like mobile ordering and loyalty programs while centralizing chain-wide updates and monitoring.





, the third-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with nearly 2,900 locations, partnered with Intel and deployed SC//ReliantManager Edge Computing as a Service across more than 2,600 stores in just ten months. The cloud-to-edge platform enabled Casey's to virtualize legacy point-of-sale and fuel systems, extend the life of existing hardware, and run containerized applications alongside virtualized workloads, supporting new digital initiatives like mobile ordering and loyalty programs while centralizing chain-wide updates and monitoring. Royal Farms , a privately owned convenience and fuel retail chain with roughly 300 locations across the Mid-Atlantic, standardized on SC//HyperCoreHyperVisor and SC//Fleet Manager edge orchestration software to modernize its 24/7/365 store IT within tight space and budget constraints. Using Zero Touch Provisioning, Royal Farms scaled deployments from 11-12 stores per week to 20-25 stores per week, with a 90% reduction in recovery time from hardware failures and a 75% reduction in infrastructure management time.





, a privately owned convenience and fuel retail chain with roughly 300 locations across the Mid-Atlantic, standardized on SC//HyperCoreHyperVisor and SC//Fleet Manager edge orchestration software to modernize its 24/7/365 store IT within tight space and budget constraints. Using Zero Touch Provisioning, Royal Farms scaled deployments from 11-12 stores per week to 20-25 stores per week, with a 90% reduction in recovery time from hardware failures and a 75% reduction in infrastructure management time. RaceTrac , the Atlanta-based operator of nearly 600 RaceTrac convenience stores and 200+ RaceWay locations across the Southeast, deployed SC//Reliant Manager to consolidate single-purpose hardware and centralize management across its store network. Since deployment, RaceTrac saw over a 40% reduction in overall support incidents and a 90% reduction in truck rolls for critical device failures, freeing its IT team to focus on innovation instead of on-site firefighting.





, the Atlanta-based operator of nearly 600 RaceTrac convenience stores and 200+ RaceWay locations across the Southeast, deployed SC//Reliant Manager to consolidate single-purpose hardware and centralize management across its store network. Since deployment, RaceTrac saw over a 40% reduction in overall support incidents and a 90% reduction in truck rolls for critical device failures, freeing its IT team to focus on innovation instead of on-site firefighting. S&G Stores, a growing retail convenience store and gas station chain in Ohio and Michigan, standardized on Scale Computing, deploying SC//AcuVigilsolutions for c-store networks to improve visibility, simplify remote troubleshooting, and achieve 95%+ uptime across locations. The brand gained a consistent technology foundation to keep business moving, helping the team prepare for faster, more seamless rollouts of future initiatives.

"The ability to consolidate hardware and systems, plus allowing us to make changes to a single location, specific groups of stores, or even chain-wide in near real time, was a game changer for us. Real-time observability into operations is critical for our continued success," said Tyler Grubbs, executive director of store technology, RaceTrac.

Scale Computing's growth in the c-store sector is underpinned by a portfolio built specifically for the demands of distributed, multi-site retail environments:

SC//AcuVigil Networking managed network solutions pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network.

SC//Connect SD-WAN delivers cloud-native secure SD-WAN and SASE capabilities that simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across the enterprise.

SC//Reliant Manager is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security at scale, without added complexity for overburdened IT teams.

SC//HyperCore HyperVisor virtualization suite integrates software, servers, and storage into a fully unified platform, saving organizations time and resources while enabling AI-powered workloads at the edge. SC//Fleet Manager delivers fleet-wide observability and orchestration across distributed environments.

As convenience and fuel retailers face mounting pressure to protect payment data, maintain compliance, and keep stores running around the clock, Scale Computing's integrated approach to infrastructure and network security is positioned to be central to how the industry modernizes at the edge. For more information about the Scale Computing solutions securing and simplifying convenience and fuel retail IT, visit scalecomputing.com/convenience-fuel-retail-it.

Meet Scale Computing at NACS Show 2026

Scale Computing will showcase its convenience and fuel retail solutions at NACS Show 2026, held October 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Booth C6517 at the show and can book a meeting with the Scale Computing team in advance at scalecomputing.com/contact .

About Scale Computing, Inc.

Scale Computing, Inc. is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, SD-WAN, SASE, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing, SC//HyperCore, SC//Fleet Manager, SC//AcuVigil, SC//Reliant, and SC//Connect are trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

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