EPAM Systems, Inc.: EPAM Successfully Delivered Cloud Infrastructure and Applications for the European Union's First Equities Consolidated Tape

Drawing on decades of engineering excellence, EPAM built a robust cloud-native environment and applications to support EuroCTP on its mission to solve a complex, long-standing data fragmentation challenge.

NEWTOWN, Pa. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) today announced its role as strategic engineering and delivery partner following the launch of EuroCTP, the European Union's first mandated consolidated tape provider for shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). EPAM co-architected, built and delivered to EuroCTP the cloud-native part of its hybrid infrastructure, powering this new centralized market data ecosystem in a secure, scalable and high performing way.

EuroCTP, the European initiative delivering the EU's first real-time pre- and post-trade Consolidated Tape for shares and ETFs, has selected EPAM as its partner to design and build this infrastructure.

To learn more about how EPAM built and delivered the cloud, data and application infrastructure for EuroCTP, read the full case study.

For decades, financial market data across Europe has been fragmented across dozens of countries and around 130 trading and trade reporting venues, making access inconsistent and costly for investors. EuroCTP has been live since September 14, 2026, with a mission to address this long-standing challenge by aggregating pre- and post-trade data into a single, regulated, real-time data stream.

Engineering the Consolidated Tape

"Operating in highly regulated, pan-European financial markets requires a delicate balance of disruptive technology and strict compliance," said Ben Brinkworth, VP, Head of Financial Services at EPAM in Europe. "Drawing on more than three decades of engineering experience, we were uniquely positioned to help EuroCTP solve a complex, long-standing data and infrastructure challenge."

Working closely with EuroCTP, EPAM delivered a comprehensive suite of technical capabilities, including:

Greenfield Cloud-Native Architecture: Designed and implemented a secure, scalable, cloud-native IT infrastructure to support high-volume data streams.





Designed and implemented a secure, scalable, cloud-native IT infrastructure to support high-volume data streams. Advanced Data & Analytics Layer : Developed high-performance data processing mechanisms, leveraging EPAM's TimeBase database and messaging middleware, to aggregate and visualize low-latency market data seamlessly.





: Developed high-performance data processing mechanisms, leveraging EPAM's TimeBase database and messaging middleware, to aggregate and visualize low-latency market data seamlessly. Customer-Facing Applications: Built intuitive portals and user interfaces to support EuroCTP's future clients and stakeholders.





Built intuitive portals and user interfaces to support EuroCTP's future clients and stakeholders. Data Access Layer: Developed outbound data access for real-time, pre-trade and post-trade data using FIX standard in SBE and secure web socket connections for real-time streaming.





Developed outbound data access for real-time, pre-trade and post-trade data using FIX standard in SBE and secure web socket connections for real-time streaming. Integration coordination: Provided program governance and end-to-end testing capabilities.

A Shared Vision for European Market Transparency

"EPAM has been a valuable, client-centric partner throughout a project that required more than technical capability alone," said Eglantine Desautel, CEO at EuroCTP. "That consistency continues to be a real asset for us now that the platform is live."

"Partnering with EPAM has been instrumental in bringing Europe's consolidated tape to life," said Timo Pentner, CTO at EuroCTP B.V. "Their team delivered the greenfield, cloud-native infrastructure behind the service, along with the low-latency and web APIs and portals our users access it through. Their proactive program management has been a critical driver of our delivery, and above all, they earned our trust."

To discover how EPAM helps financial institutions modernize and navigate complex regulatory environments, visit epam.com/financial-services.

About EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM (NYSE: EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About EuroCTP

EuroCTP B.V. is a Dutch company providing a robust and compliant real-time consolidated tape for shares and ETFs, serving European investors. Selected by ESMA in December 2025, EuroCTP is committed to fostering transparency, fairness, and access to market data for all market participants across the EU. EuroCTP is structured as a joint venture owned by 16 European exchange groups, with shareholders now based in all 27 EU member states. EuroCTP is mandated to operate the EU's consolidated tape for shares and ETFs for a five-year term under MiFIR, under the direct supervision of ESMA, and is guided by an industry advisory committee drawn from across the buy-side and sell-side. Website: www.euroctp.eu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

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