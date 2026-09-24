SkyAI, Inc.: SkyAI Comments on Annual Meeting Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyAI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYA) ("SkyAI" or the "Company") today issued the following statement regarding the voting results at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting").

The SkyAI Board of Directors (the "Board") recognizes that the Annual Meeting voting results reflect significant concerns among our shareholders, and we take that message seriously. The Board and management are committed to listening carefully, understanding those concerns, and responding constructively.

Informed by our ongoing engagement with shareholders, the Board and management are evaluating actions across capital allocation, corporate governance, and strategic direction. We are also evaluating opportunities to strengthen our communications and engagement with shareholders. The goal of this work is to narrow the discount of the Company's share price to NAV and enhance value for shareholders.

We look forward to providing an update on our efforts in the coming weeks.

Voting results from the Annual Meeting will be available in the Company's Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SkyAI

SkyAI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYA), a Solana digital asset treasury, is building a financial platform that will combine stablecoin rails on Solana with AI. For additional information, please visit www.skyai.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's ability to successfully execute its Solana treasury strategy; the Company's ability to successfully execute its AI technology strategy; volatility in the market price of SOL and other digital assets; changes in the regulatory or legal environment; competitive pressures; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional risks are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Media Contact

Edelman Smithfield

SkyAI@edelmansmithfield.com