Reve Dermatology and Aesthetics has published a new study examining differences between melanoma incidence rates and online search interest across the United States.

The Woodlands, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Reve Dermatology and Aesthetics has published a new U.S. study examining differences between state-level melanoma incidence rates and online search interest in skin cancer-related information. The publication is the practice's latest research initiative and makes the completed analysis available as part of its growing involvement in dermatology research and public education.

The publication expands Reve Dermatology & Aesthetics' research beyond everyday patient care. Using national health and online search data, the study examines how people search for skin-health information and how those patterns compare with melanoma trends across states.

The analysis found that melanoma incidence and online search interest did not always follow the same pattern. Some states with higher melanoma rates showed lower search interest, while others with lower rates showed more online interest.

The study was supported by a defined research methodology. Reve Dermatology and Aesthetics analyzed 12 months of state-level search-trend data using relative interest in terms including "skin cancer," "melanoma," and "skin cancer symptoms." Each state's results were converted into relative rankings and combined into a primary search-interest index.

Additional lower-volume search terms, including "skin cancer screening," "suspicious mole," "mole check," and "dermatologist skin check," were reviewed as supporting information but were not used to determine the primary index. The resulting search-interest rankings were then compared with melanoma incidence rankings across individual states.

The methodology was designed to identify differences between the two sets of rankings rather than establish a direct relationship between them. Because the search-trend data reflects relative rather than absolute search activity, the findings do not measure public awareness, knowledge, screening behavior, or individual cancer risk. A lower search-interest ranking should therefore not be interpreted as evidence that residents of a state are less informed about melanoma.

Reve Dermatology and Aesthetics intends to continue supporting research and educational work on skin health, prevention awareness, and how people seek health information. By making the recent study available, the practice is adding a national data perspective to those efforts while continuing its medical and aesthetic care, including Botox, Fillers and Laser Treatments.

About Reve Dermatology and Aesthetics

Reve Dermatology and Aesthetics is a dermatology practice based in The Woodlands, Texas. The practice provides medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology care for a range of skin concerns and treatment needs. Services include medical dermatology, skin cancer evaluation and surgery, cosmetic treatments, laser procedures, and skin-health management. Reve Dermatology and Aesthetics focuses on individualized care and serves patients from The Woodlands and surrounding communities, including Spring, Conroe, and Tomball.

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