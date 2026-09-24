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PR Newswire
24.09.2026 15:48 Uhr
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Comviva Appoints Jeet Singh to Drive Global Growth, Transformation and Strategic Partnerships

NEW DELHI, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, today announced the appointment of Jeet Singh as Global Head - Strategy, Transformation and Alliances.

Jeet will spearhead Comviva's strategic priorities for its next phase of growth, with a focus on expanding its presence across developed markets, entering new industry verticals, and identifying new avenues for sustainable growth. He will also drive the company's global alliances strategy, strengthening strategic partnerships and ecosystems to accelerate market expansion and create new opportunities for Comviva.

Jeet joins Comviva from Tech Mahindra, where he most recently served as the Global Business Head of the AI business.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO, Comviva, said, "Jeet brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, business leadership, technology expertise and ecosystem-building capabilities. Having worked closely with him, I have seen his ability to build businesses from the ground up, transform emerging technology into tangible enterprise value and turn complex business challenges into growth opportunities. As Comviva enters its next phase of growth, his experience will be instrumental in accelerating our Comviva 2.0 agenda, strengthening our global partnerships and driving AI-led transformation across our product businesses and markets."

"Comviva is at an exciting inflection point, with a strong foundation of market leadership, differentiated platforms and deep customer relationships across the globe. The next phase is about translating these strengths into accelerated growth-expanding our presence in developed markets, entering new industry segments, scaling our AI-led capabilities and building a stronger global ecosystem of strategic partnerships. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and our customers and partners to sharpen our strategic focus, unlock new opportunities and build the next chapter of Comviva's growth. Our ambition is not just to transform our portfolio, but to shape the future of digital experiences through innovation, technology and ecosystem-led value creation," commented Jeet Singh.

Jeet's appointment comes at a strategic juncture for Comviva as the company continues to invest in AI-led innovation, portfolio transformation, global market expansion and ecosystem partnerships. His experience spanning strategy, sales, go-to-market, alliances, product development and organisational transformation will support Comviva's efforts to strengthen its competitive positioning and unlock new growth opportunities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-appoints-jeet-singh-to-drive-global-growth-transformation-and-strategic-partnerships-302889327.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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