The Bonadio Group: FoxPointe Solutions Launches AI Services to Help Organizations Adopt AI Securely and Strategically

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / FoxPointe Solutions, a division of The Bonadio Group specializing in full-service cyber risk management and compliance, today announced its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services offering for small to mid-size businesses, designed to help them harness the power of AI while managing adoption risks.

As AI continues to reshape the business landscape, the adoption gap between large and small employers has started to close, according to the Census Bureau's Business Trends and Outlook Survey. Organizations of all sizes are increasingly looking for ways to improve efficiency, streamline operations, and gain a competitive edge. However, many lack the strategy, governance, security, and operational frameworks needed to implement AI effectively and responsibly. FoxPointe Solutions' AI Services provide a comprehensive approach to help organizations assess opportunities, establish safeguards, and integrate AI technologies in ways that align with their business objectives.

"Our goal is to help clients move from AI curious to AI capable in a safe and trustworthy manner," said Jeffery Travis, Director of AI Enablement at FoxPointe Solutions. "That starts with a practical business problem and a decision about whether AI is the right fit. Being AI capable means people know which tools they can use, how to use them responsibly, and when human review is needed."

FoxPointe's AI Services are organized around a structured framework for AI implementation and risk management, helping clients through every stage of their AI journey. The framework is tailored to each organization's starting point, priorities, and risk profile. The six service areas are designed to work together, but they can also be delivered individually based on client need:

AI strategy and roadmap development: Defines where AI can create practical value, prioritizes use cases, aligns leadership around near-term and long-term goals, and builds a realistic roadmap with clear responsibilities, resources, and measures of progress.

Defines where AI can create practical value, prioritizes use cases, aligns leadership around near-term and long-term goals, and builds a realistic roadmap with clear responsibilities, resources, and measures of progress. AI governance and policy development: Establishes an AI program with clear ownership, oversight, staff policies, and repeatable processes for evaluating AI tools, approving use cases, and maintaining accountability as adoption expands.

Establishes an AI program with clear ownership, oversight, staff policies, and repeatable processes for evaluating AI tools, approving use cases, and maintaining accountability as adoption expands. AI readiness assessment: Reviews current AI use, data practices, workforce readiness, technology maturity, and operational capacity to identify gaps that may affect responsible implementation.

Reviews current AI use, data practices, workforce readiness, technology maturity, and operational capacity to identify gaps that may affect responsible implementation. AI risk management and safeguards: Identifies privacy, security, compliance, accuracy, and operational risks, then defines practical safeguards, review processes, registers, and standard operating procedures to support responsible AI use.

Identifies privacy, security, compliance, accuracy, and operational risks, then defines practical safeguards, review processes, registers, and standard operating procedures to support responsible AI use. AI security and platform enablement: Helps organizations configure and govern approved AI platforms in a way that supports secure access, appropriate data protection, user awareness and management oversight.

Helps organizations configure and govern approved AI platforms in a way that supports secure access, appropriate data protection, user awareness and management oversight. AI tools, templates and accelerators: Provides practical resources such as policies, use-case intake forms, risk registers, training materials, and management reporting templates to help clients move faster while maintaining appropriate oversight.

"Organizations need a way to evaluate AI opportunities without losing sight of accountability, privacy and security," said Charlie Wood, Partner & Practice Lead at FoxPointe Solutions. "Our role is to help clients establish that foundation and maintain appropriate oversight as their use of AI develops."

For more information about FoxPointe Solutions' AI Services, visit the Artificial Intelligence Services page on the FoxPointe Solutions website.

About FoxPointe Solutions

FoxPointe Solutions, a division of The Bonadio Group, was founded in 2007 as the accounting and advisory firm's enterprise risk management practice and has since evolved into a full-service cybersecurity, risk, and compliance advisory organization. FoxPointe helps businesses strengthen security, manage risk, meet regulatory requirements, and build more resilient operations. As part of The Bonadio Group, FoxPointe provides independent, objective guidance to help organizations navigate an increasingly complex risk and regulatory environment. Learn more at www.foxpointesolutions.com.

About The Bonadio Group

The Bonadio Group is a nationally ranked IPA Top 50 CPA firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory and consulting services to clients both within and outside of the U.S. The firm maintains several offices across the country, with team members operating globally. Its expert team of industry-leading professionals serve as trusted advisors to clients of all sizes, helping businesses and organizations reach their short- and long-term goals. The Bonadio Group is committed to delivering top-tier client service, providing continuous community support and creating an unparalleled employee experience. For more information, visit www.bonadio.com.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Jean

sjean@bonadio.com

(585) 460-9413

SOURCE: The Bonadio Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/foxpointe-solutions-launches-ai-services-to-help-organizations-a-1226450