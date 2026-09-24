Affordable SEO Expert has expanded its SEO campaign focus to help businesses improve visibility across AI-generated mentions, citations, and traditional search results.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Affordable SEO Expert has expanded its SEO campaign strategy to account for the growing role of AI-generated mentions, citations, and search experiences. The update allows the company to support business visibility across both traditional search results and AI-generated answers.

The expansion responds to changes in how people find and evaluate information online. Search engines now operate alongside AI Overviews, answer engines, generative AI platforms, and large language models, giving users more ways to discover businesses and compare information.

As part of the updated approach, Affordable SEO Expert incorporates AI SEO, GEO, LLMO, AIEO, AEO into its broader SEO planning. The company views these newer approaches as an evolution of SEO rather than a replacement for it. While the terminology may differ, the same core principles still apply, including technically sound websites, useful content, clear relevance, well-organized information, and trusted references from other online sources. Affordable SEO Expert explains this relationship further in its discussion of AEO vs GEO vs SEO.





Affordable SEO Expert Expands SEO Campaigns to Support AI Mentions and Citations



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The expanded focus also changes how Affordable SEO Expert plans its campaigns. AI visibility is considered alongside content optimization, citation-focused SEO, authority-building, and brand visibility from the start, rather than being handled as a separate service. This allows the company to build one coordinated strategy that supports visibility across both traditional search results and AI-generated responses.

Affordable SEO Expert does not guarantee that a business will receive a specific AI mention, citation, or ranking. Instead, the company focuses on improving the information and signals that may help search engines and AI systems understand a business, determine its relevance, and reference it when appropriate.

Looking ahead, Affordable SEO Expert plans to continue adapting its SEO campaigns as AI becomes a larger part of online search. The company will continue building campaigns around established SEO principles while accounting for the new ways people find and evaluate businesses through AI-generated results.

About Affordable SEO Expert

Affordable SEO Expert is a search engine optimization company that provides technical SEO, content optimization, keyword targeting, local SEO, and conversion-focused website improvements for businesses across a range of industries. Operating since 2008, the company develops SEO campaigns around changes in search technology and user behavior while maintaining a long-term focus on search visibility.

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