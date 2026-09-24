Undergraduate Applicants Invited to Submit Essays Demonstrating Resilience, Leadership, and Business Career Ambitions

Oyster Bay, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - The Keith Dagostino Grant announces a one-time scholarship opportunity for undergraduate students at Hofstra University who are pursuing business-related studies or preparing for careers in business. The initiative recognizes students who demonstrate resilience, leadership, and a commitment to professional development through a focused written application.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8111/315654_1a522be1740fdb75_001full.jpg

The grant is designed specifically for currently enrolled Hofstra University undergraduate students who are studying within the business school or following a clear academic path toward a business career. Applicants are required to submit an original 500-800-word essay addressing a personal challenge, the resilience demonstrated in overcoming that challenge, and the way the experience shapes their understanding of leadership and their future approach to business.

Application Requirements

The Keith Dagostino Grant provides a structured opportunity for students to connect personal experiences with their professional aspirations. Eligible applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at Hofstra University and must be pursuing a degree within the business school or demonstrate a clear path toward a business career.

The required essay asks applicants to reflect on a meaningful challenge and explain how resilience helped them move forward. Applicants must also discuss how that experience shaped their personal definition of leadership and how they intend to apply those lessons while building a future career in business.

Each application must include the student's full name, student ID number, and contact information at the top of the essay document. Applications may be submitted as either a PDF or Word document attachment.

The completed application must be emailed to apply@keithdagostinogrant.com with the subject line "Grant Application - [Your Full Name]." The application deadline is May 15, 2027, and the selected recipient is scheduled to be announced on June 15, 2027.

Supporting Business Education

The Keith Dagostino Grant reflects the professional values associated with Keith Dagostino's career in financial services.

Beyond financial services, Keith Dagostino remains actively involved in his community and family life. His long-standing commitment to baseball coaching provides another avenue for mentoring young people and reinforcing values such as discipline, teamwork, accountability, and consistent effort.

The Keith Dagostino Grant translates these principles into an educational opportunity centered on reflection and professional preparation. Rather than focusing solely on academic performance, the one-time grant encourages applicants to examine how adversity contributes to character and how leadership develops through real-life experiences.

A Focus on Future Leaders

For undergraduate students pursuing business careers, the ability to respond constructively to challenges can become an important part of professional development. The Keith Dagostino Grant gives eligible Hofstra students an opportunity to articulate those experiences while considering the type of leaders they intend to become.

The $5,000 grant provides financial support to the selected student while reinforcing the broader importance of resilience, professionalism, and leadership in business education. By connecting personal growth with career preparation, the initiative seeks to recognize an undergraduate student whose experiences demonstrate determination and a forward-looking approach to professional life.

The deadline for applications is May 15, 2027. The winner is announced June 15, 2027. Students interested in the opportunity can review the eligibility requirements and application instructions through the official Keith Dagostino Grant website.

About Keith Dagostino Grant

The Keith Dagostino Grant is an educational initiative established to support undergraduate students pursuing business education and future business careers. The grant focuses on resilience, leadership, professionalism, and the practical lessons that shape long-term career development. Its mission is to recognize a student who demonstrates meaningful personal growth and a commitment to applying those lessons in the business world. The initiative is presented as a one-time educational opportunity for an eligible Hofstra University undergraduate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315654