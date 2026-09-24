Laparoscopic Instruments Market worth $15.86 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Laparoscopic Instruments Market is projected to reach USD 15.86 billion by 2031 from USD 10.74 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Laparoscopic Instruments Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Laparoscopic Instruments Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 10.74 billion

USD 10.74 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 15.86 billion

USD 15.86 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.1%

Laparoscopic Instruments Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the laparoscopic instruments market in 2025.

Based on product, the laparoscopes segment accounted for a largest share of the laparoscopic instruments market in 2025.

Based on usage, the reusable instruments segment accounted for a larger share of the laparoscopic instruments market in 2025.

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The market for laparoscopic instruments is expanding significantly due to a number of important factors. The increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, which have advantages like smaller incisions, less pain after surgery, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery, is a significant factor. Demand is further fueled by the increasing prevalence of diseases like colorectal cancer, obesity, and gallbladder disorders that are frequently treated with laparoscopic procedures worldwide. Technological developments that improve surgical accuracy and results, such as enhanced imaging systems, energy devices, and robotic assistance, are speeding up market adoption. The market is also growing as a result of rising healthcare expenditures, the development of surgical infrastructure in developing nations, and improved patient and physician awareness.

Laparoscopes are estimated to account for the largest share, by product, in the laparoscopic instruments market during the forecast period.

Laparoscopes are used in a broad range of procedures, including cholecystectomies, appendectomies, hernia repairs, and bowel resections. Due to the advantages of smaller incisions, less pain following surgery, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery, laparoscopic techniques are becoming popular in general surgery. In addition, the number of general surgical procedures has increased due to the increased prevalence of gallbladder diseases, abdominal infections, and gastrointestinal disorders worldwide. Adoption is further boosted by technological developments in laparoscopic instruments, a greater pool of qualified surgeons, and encouraging reimbursement practices.

By application, general surgery is estimated to account for the largest share in the laparoscopic instruments market during the forecast period.

The market for laparoscopic instruments is dominated by general surgery due to the widespread use of minimally invasive techniques across a broad range of procedures. The increasing adoption of laparoscopic approaches in procedures such as cholecystectomy, appendectomy, hernia repair, colorectal surgery, and bariatric surgery has driven demand for laparoscopic instruments in general surgery. The advantages of laparoscopy, including smaller incisions, reduced postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery, have further supported its adoption. In addition, the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, obesity, and other conditions requiring surgical intervention, along with the growing availability of advanced laparoscopic technologies and trained surgeons, continues to strengthen the use of laparoscopic instruments in general surgery.

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In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the laparoscopic instruments market.

The laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America leads the laparoscopic instruments market. The market in the region is driven by the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, widespread use of minimally invasive procedures, and a robust presence of top medical device manufacturers. A well-established regulatory framework, advantageous reimbursement policies, and a large pool of highly qualified surgeons with laparoscopic training support the market growth. Furthermore, the need for laparoscopic procedures is fueled by the high incidence of chronic illnesses like obesity, colorectal cancer, and gallbladder diseases in the US and Canada. The region's market position is further reinforced by ongoing technological advancements and the early adoption of cutting-edge surgical instruments. Further contributing to North America's dominance in the global market for laparoscopic instruments are rising healthcare costs, an aging population, and growing patient awareness of the advantages of laparoscopic procedures.

Key Players

Leading players in the Laparoscopic Instruments companies include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (USA), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (USA), and Applied Medical (US).

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Laparoscopic Instruments Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Investment in laparoscopic instruments includes internally funded product development, manufacturing improvements, and acquisition financing. Applied Medical provides a relevant example: the company states that it allocates approximately 20% of revenue annually, on average, to product development and projects that improve manufacturing efficiency. Its portfolio includes Kii access systems, Voyant advanced energy, Epix instrumentation, and Inzii retrieval systems. This investment supports a broad surgical portfolio; it should not be treated as spending exclusively attributable to laparoscopic instruments.

Acquisition financing provides another route to portfolio expansion. Advanced Medical Solutions' planned financing for Peters Surgical included a GBP 60 million term loan and GBP 30 million revolving credit facility, supplemented by existing cash. The transaction illustrates how established suppliers can use debt and internal resources to expand their surgical product offering and distribution capabilities. However, Peters Surgical's broader tissue-closure business means the financing cannot be allocated entirely to laparoscopy.

From an analytical perspective, these examples indicate that competitive investment should be assessed through product innovation, manufacturing capabilities, and commercial reach. Funding amounts alone do not establish the size or growth of the laparoscopic instruments market.

Revenue Shift Context

The laparoscopic instruments market combines capital equipment and reusable instruments with recurring sales of procedure-specific consumables. Consequently, revenue depends on both equipment adoption and the number of procedures performed using associated disposable products.

CONMED provides a disclosed example of this business model. In 2024, its General Surgery product line generated USD 763.0 million, compared with USD 711.6 million in 2023, representing 7.2% growth. Approximately 91% of its 2024 General Surgery revenue came from single-use products. The company attributed growth to AirSeal and biliary products. These figures demonstrate recurring-revenue economics, but the product line also includes gastrointestinal devices, cardiac monitoring, and other products outside laparoscopic instruments.

Microline Surgical illustrates a complementary model through its reposable instruments, which combine reusable handles with interchangeable disposable tips. Its laparoscopic platform uses a new tip for each procedure while retaining the handle for subsequent use after cleaning and sterilization. This creates repeat consumable demand while allowing hospitals to retain the higher-cost component.

For market forecasting, these models imply that disposable-product revenue should be linked to procedure volumes and consumption per procedure, while reusable instruments and equipment should be linked to new purchases and replacement cycles. A single growth assumption across both revenue streams would obscure these differences.

Mergers and Acquisitions

The verified transactions below illustrate two acquisition strategies: adding a specific laparoscopic capability and acquiring a broader surgical platform with products relevant to laparoscopy.

Microline Surgical's acquisition of REVEEL assets directly expanded its laparoscopic instrument portfolio through liver-retraction technology. Advanced Medical Solutions' acquisition of Peters Surgical expanded its wider tissue-closure and haemostasis offering, including clips and appliers relevant to laparoscopic procedures. The latter therefore requires product-level allocation when assessing its contribution to this market.

LAPAROSCOPIC INSTRUMENTS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2024 Acquisition Peters Surgical (France) Advanced Medical Solutions Group (UK) Completed on July 1, 2024, with an initial cash payment of EUR 132.5 million and an announced potential earnout of up to EUR 8.9 million. Expanded surgical sutures, mechanical haemostasis, and internal adhesive capabilities. Relevant to laparoscopy through applicable clips and appliers; the entire acquired business is not laparoscopic instruments revenue. November 2023 Asset Acquisition Certain laparoscopic instrumentation assets of RETRACTION Limited Microline Surgical (US), a HOYA subsidiary Acquired rights to REVEEL liver-retraction products used in laparoscopic surgery, expanding Microline's instrument offering. Financial terms were not disclosed in the announcement.

Company Revenue Share Details

Company revenue share analysis should isolate sales of eligible products used in conventional, non-robotic laparoscopic procedures. Total corporate or broad surgical revenue should serve only as the starting point for allocation.

For example, CONMED's USD 763.0 million General Surgery revenue in 2024 includes several businesses beyond laparoscopy. A defensible estimate must isolate eligible laparoscopic products and exclude revenue attributable to other procedures, including robotic use where applicable. Applying the entire product-line revenue would overstate its contribution.

Applied Medical similarly requires allocation across its product portfolio because its offering spans multiple surgical specialties. Microline should be assessed at the relevant surgical-product level rather than using HOYA's consolidated revenue. Peters Surgical should be consolidated under Advanced Medical Solutions for parent-level analysis, with only eligible product revenue included.

For the 2025 market share model, each company's numerator should therefore represent estimated 2025 manufacturer revenue from in-scope laparoscopic instruments. Product allocations should be supported by disclosed sales, product mapping, procedure exposure, volumes, and pricing evidence. Subsidiary and parent revenues must be consolidated without duplication, and the denominator must use the same product and procedural boundaries.

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