Senzime secures additional major US hospital network contract, expanding adoption of its next-generation neuromuscular monitoring technology

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced that it has secured another contract with a leading multi-hospital academic health system based in the eastern US. The IDN contract includes an initial deployment of 60 next-generation TetraGraph systems to be used in operating rooms for monitoring patients undergoing anesthesia. At expected utilization levels, the initial deployment is expected to be used on approximately 10,000 patients annually through the use of Senzime's disposable TetraSens sensors.

The contract further expands Senzime's installed base in the US and represents an important entry into an additional large hospital network, creating the opportunity for further expansion across the IDN over time.

"This is another important strategic win in the US and demonstrates our continued progress with large hospital systems. The initial deployment of 60 TetraGraph systems is expected to support approximately 10,000 patient procedures annually. Importantly, we continue to establish TetraGraph as standard of care within a large multi-hospital networks, creating opportunities for broader adoption over time.

"We continue to convert operating room after operating room to our technology in the US. This is exactly how we are building our US business - expanding the installed base, increasing clinical utilization and growing recurring sensor revenues. By combining our next-generation neuromuscular monitoring technology with strong clinical implementation and support, we have built a very compelling solution for hospitals seeking the latest technology, backed by extensive peer-reviewed clinical evidence and strong clinical references, to ultimately drive better patient outcomes," comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Senzime's TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in more than 750 hospitals to monitor patients undergoing anesthesia. Its proprietary technology helps clinicians accurately determine the appropriate timing of intubation, individualize the dosing of neuromuscular blocking and reversal agents, and determine when patients have recovered sufficiently to resume spontaneous breathing. The TetraGraph has been used to monitor more than one million patients and meets the requirements of US and European clinical guidelines recommending quantitative neuromuscular monitoring for patients receiving neuromuscular blocking drugs.