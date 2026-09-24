Submissions close Sept. 30, 2026. Three recipients receive done-for-you AI and media packages. Every entrant receives an AI and Media Visibility Audit across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews regardless of selection outcome.

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Most professional service businesses enter the fourth quarter (Q4) without a documented answer to a commercially significant question: does ChatGPT recommend this business when a potential client asks for a recommendation in its category?

AI Search Engineers, an Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) agency serving law firms, financial advisors, medical practices, and B2B consulting firms, today announced that submissions for its Q4 AI and Media Award Program close Sept. 30, 2026, with three recipients announced Oct. 1. Every entrant receives a complimentary AI and Media Visibility Audit documenting current AI citation status across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, regardless of whether they are selected.

All data cited reflects AI Search Engineers' internal analysis of a limited sample and has not been independently audited or verified by any third party. Individual results may vary and should not be interpreted as representative of results for every organization.

What the Audit Documents

The audit evaluates five signal categories: entity recognition, structured data, trusted source citations, topical authority, and documented outcomes. It produces an AI Search Visibility Score from 0 to 100 alongside a gap breakdown and prioritized action roadmap.

Based on internal analysis of approximately 50 audits - a limited, unaudited sample that should not be interpreted as an industry benchmark - the average professional service business in that dataset scored 31 out of 100 before any engagement. Businesses in the same limited dataset that completed the five-signal authority engineering process averaged 74 out of 100 within 90 days. Both figures are drawn from internal records only. Individual results may vary significantly.

Award Program Prize Structure

Three recipients will be selected. Combined prize value totals $17,500 in AEO and digital visibility services.

First place receives $10,000 in services including a custom AI-optimized WordPress website, hosting and maintenance for one year, a custom AI Chatbot, two press releases distributed to major financial and news platforms, two feature articles in high domain authority (DA) publications with do-follow backlinks, blog posts, FAQ pages, schema markup, competitor analysis, AI snippet monitoring, entity and directory management, and a monthly visibility report.

Second place receives $5,000 in services including a custom AI-optimized WordPress website, six months of hosting, one press release distributed to major financial and news platforms, one feature article with do-follow backlinks, blog posts, FAQ pages, schema markup, and AI snippet monitoring.

Third place receives $2,500 in services including one feature article with do-follow backlinks, blog posts, FAQ pages, schema markup, and a full AI and Media Visibility Audit.

Every entrant that is not selected receives a complimentary AI and Media Visibility Audit. No purchase is required to enter.

Entry details and program information are available at aisearchengineers.ai/ai-marketing.

About AI Search Engineers

AI Search Engineers is an Answer Engine Optimization agency serving law firms, financial advisors, medical practices, and B2B consulting firms. The agency describes itself as a leading AI Search Results Engineering agency in the USA based on its proprietary AEO Differentiation Standard, a self-developed classification framework not conferred by an independent third party. More information is available at aisearchengineers.ai.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: AI Search Engineers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai-search-engineers-closes-q4-award-program-submissions-sept.-30-1225899