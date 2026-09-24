Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - GG.BET is launching GG.FAN, its gamified loyalty program, on ggbet.ua. The program brings together the brand's sports partnerships, profile personalization, and club rewards for fans in a single experience.

GGBET UA's sports partners - FC Dynamo Kyiv, FC Polissya Zhytomyr, and the Basketball Federation of Ukraine - are taking part in the program. By rooting for their favorite teams and participating in platform activities, fans can customize their profiles, earn fan statuses, and receive club rewards.





GG.FAN is GGBET UA's new gamified loyalty programme built around its sports partnerships

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/315634_ggfan1en.jpg

How GG.FAN works

Users' activity on the ggbet.ua betting platform around their chosen team's matches shapes their progress in the program. Fans can achieve three statuses in GG.FAN: Bronze, Silver, and Gold Fan. Meanwhile, users accumulate coins which act as the program's internal currency and can be exchanged for rewards.

Continuing the systematic sports strategy

The GGBET brand is systematically expanding its presence in traditional sports by shifting from individual partnerships toward long-term collaborations with clubs and federations. Since 2024, GGBET UA has worked with FC Zorya Luhansk, FC Dynamo Kyiv, and FC Polissya Zhytomyr. In 2025, GGBET became the official betting partner of the Usyk-Dubois rematch at Wembley Stadium in London. Then, in 2026, its scope expanded to include basketball, when GGBET UA became the title sponsor of the Basketball Federation of Ukraine and the Ukrainian 3x3 Basketball Championship.

The brand is consistently developing and gamifying its product. First came the GG.Leagues system, where bettors choose a game avatar, customize their profile, and progress through five leagues, ranging from Bronze to Major, while accumulating Fame Points. GG.FAN represents the next step in this evolution. The program combines sports sponsorship and product gamification in a single system, bringing fan engagement, profile personalization, and team rewards directly to the platform.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315634