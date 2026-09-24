Xryma Plc Wins Berlin Court Order Stopping Schirp Law Firm from Publishing False "Juicy Fields" Statements

Regional Court Berlin II grants injunction against the majority of challenged statements; finds Schirp failed to give Xryma Plc an opportunity to respond before publicly accusing it of investment fraud and money laundering

BERLIN and NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xryma Plc ("Xryma", formerly "ISX Financial EU Plc"), a banktech group providing regulated cross-border open banking, international transactional banking and real-time EU and UK payment services, announces that the Regional Court Berlin II (Landgericht Berlin II, Case No. 2 O 72/26) has ruled largely in favour of Xryma Plc. Accordingly, the Court ordered the law firm Schirp Schmidt-Morsbach Rechtsanwälte ("Schirp") to stop making or repeating the majority of the public statements Xryma had challenged in connection with the "Juicy Fields" matter (named after Juicy Holdings B.V. and Juicy Grow GmbH, the companies behind the case). Failure by Schirp to comply with the order could carry a fine of up to €250,000 or a contempt sentence of up to six months' imprisonment.

The challenged statements covered by the injunction include assertions published by Schirp on its own websites and via third-party platforms including EQS News, Ad-hoc-News and TradingView, claiming there were "very good reasons" or "sufficient grounds for suspicion" to hold Xryma responsible for investment fraud or money laundering, describing among others Xryma as "one party involved in the crime… still active in the market," and stating that Schirp had sent letters of demand accusing Xryma of money laundering. The Court found that these statements infringe Xryma's rights and ordered Schirp to stop making or repeating them. The false assertion of "money-laundering allegations" by Schirp is covered by the injunction.

The Court's reasoning was that Schirp went beyond permissible "suspicion-based reporting" by not giving Xryma an opportunity to respond before publicly accusing it, adding that a law firm addressing the public is bound by the same German press-law principles as press media, and is separately subject to a duty of objectivity under Section 43b of the German Federal Lawyers' Act on the Professional Code of Conduct for Lawyers (BRAO).

The Court noted, in particular, that no criminal investigation has been opened against any Xryma officer or employee, and that Schirp's publications were aimed at winning clients rather than informing the public. Xryma confirms that no criminal investigation has been opened against the Company, any of its officers or employees in relation to this or any other matter.

"We welcome the Court's ruling. It confirms what we have said from the outset: Xryma Plc, formerly ISX Financial EU Plc, was publicly accused of serious crimes, in explicit terms, without Schirp asking for our position or informing the public that we dispute the allegations. The Court found that Schirp fell short of what German law requires, including those expected of a law firm that was intent on building a client base around these claims. Separately, Schirp also claims to be running "multi million euro civil claims" against Xryma Plc, which to date, total less than €240,000 across 6 claimants, each of which claim Xryma is vigorously defending. Law firms should conduct themselves to a higher standard when making public claims.", stated Nikogiannis Karantzis, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Xryma Plc.

"Xryma has always taken its regulatory obligations very seriously. No investigation has been opened into Xryma or any of its officers or employees. We continue to cooperate with the authorities examining the Juicy Fields matter, including providing data and witness statements to law enforcement agencies."

About Xryma Plc

Xryma Plc (formerly ISX Financial EU Plc) is a regulated European banktech group that develops banking technology via its Probanx subsidiary and operates digital payment services underpinned by direct central-bank settlement. Xryma is one of the first non-bank participants authorised to connect directly to the Eurosystem's T2 RTGS and TIPS platforms. The Company holds Electronic Money Institution (EMI) authorisations in the EU and offers multi-currency corporate accounts.

Visit Xryma Plc Website Here: www.xryma.com

Media Contact: media@xryma.com

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